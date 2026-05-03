Over 700 Caught For Drunken Driving In Hyderabad, Cyberabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) More than 700 drivers have been caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the weekend special drive by the traffic police under the limits of the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

As many as 445 drivers were caught by Hyderabad Traffic Police, while 283 offenders were apprehended in Cyberabad.

Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a two-day special drive on May 1 and 2 against drunken driving to ensure road safety.

During the special drive, a total of 445 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Of them, 371 were two-wheeler riders, 26 were three-wheeler riders, and 48 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), the BAC level was found to be 30-50 mg/100 ml in 99 cases, 51-100 in 173 cases, 101-150 in 100 cases, 151-200 in 42 cases, 201-250 in 11 cases, 251-300 in 12 cases and 300 above in eight cases.

There will be zero tolerance for drunk and drive violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police, the Joint Commissioner of Police said.

Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 283 offenders.

Traffic police said 227 offenders were driving two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers, 39 four-wheelers, and eight heavy vehicles.

As many as 222 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 33 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 28 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court, said Additional Commissioner of Police, G. Hanmantha Rao.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

In the last week (April 27 to May 2), a total of 160 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts.

The courts ordered 12 people to pay a fine and do social service. Only a fine was imposed on 148 persons.