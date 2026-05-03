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Two Teenagers Reportedly Killed in Drone Strike in Russian Border Region
(MENAFN) Two teenagers were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod Region, according to the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
In a post shared on his Telegram channel, Gladkov stated that the victims were aged 18 and 15. He said the drone struck a motorcycle the pair were riding in the village of Volchya Aleksandrovka in the Volokonovsky District. Both died at the scene, and he extended condolences to their families, describing the incident as “This is a terrible loss for all of us.”
Belgorod and other Russian areas near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly experienced drone attacks throughout the ongoing conflict. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of “terrorism” and of deliberately targeting civilians and infrastructure.
According to reports, the drone strike that killed the two teenagers was part of a series of similar attacks in the region during the same week. Earlier incidents included a strike on a passenger bus in Voznesenovka that killed three women and injured several others, as well as another attack in which a man died after a drone hit a car in the same village. In a separate case, a married couple were reportedly killed when their vehicle was struck in Bobrava, while their teenage son was injured.
Russian officials have described these drone operations as “terrorist attacks” intended to offset difficulties faced by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have carried out their own long-range strikes, reportedly targeting infrastructure and military-related sites in Ukraine using missiles and drones. Russian authorities maintain that such operations are directed at military or dual-use facilities and deny targeting civilian areas.
In a post shared on his Telegram channel, Gladkov stated that the victims were aged 18 and 15. He said the drone struck a motorcycle the pair were riding in the village of Volchya Aleksandrovka in the Volokonovsky District. Both died at the scene, and he extended condolences to their families, describing the incident as “This is a terrible loss for all of us.”
Belgorod and other Russian areas near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly experienced drone attacks throughout the ongoing conflict. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of “terrorism” and of deliberately targeting civilians and infrastructure.
According to reports, the drone strike that killed the two teenagers was part of a series of similar attacks in the region during the same week. Earlier incidents included a strike on a passenger bus in Voznesenovka that killed three women and injured several others, as well as another attack in which a man died after a drone hit a car in the same village. In a separate case, a married couple were reportedly killed when their vehicle was struck in Bobrava, while their teenage son was injured.
Russian officials have described these drone operations as “terrorist attacks” intended to offset difficulties faced by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have carried out their own long-range strikes, reportedly targeting infrastructure and military-related sites in Ukraine using missiles and drones. Russian authorities maintain that such operations are directed at military or dual-use facilities and deny targeting civilian areas.
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