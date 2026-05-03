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Russian TV Host Criticizes Italian PM Over Ukraine Policy, Economy
(MENAFN) Russian journalist and television presenter Vladimir Solovyov has accused Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of failing to act in the interests of her voters, arguing that her policies align too closely with the European Union’s stance on Russia and Ukraine, according to an interview published in an Italian media outlet.
In the interview, Solovyov said:
“I don’t have any problem with Signora Meloni,”
He added: “Italian people, they have problem with Signora Meloni. Donald Trump, he has problems with Signora Meloni.”
He further claimed that Meloni had significantly shifted her position on Russia and Ukraine after coming to power, suggesting that this change had negative consequences for Italy’s economy, including impacts on businesses, tourism, and consumers.
Solovyov questioned Italy’s current economic direction, pointing to rising energy costs, economic difficulties, and the loss of access to Russian markets and tourism. He asked whether such outcomes were justified for the country.
He also made remarks about immigration and cultural identity, questioning whether Italy had remained unchanged or transformed in ways that, in his view, reflected broader demographic and cultural shifts. He linked these issues to broader European political alignment, asking whether the current path represented a fair trade-off.
His comments followed earlier criticism directed at Meloni on his television program, which led to diplomatic tensions. According to reports, Italy’s Foreign Ministry responded by summoning the Russian ambassador in Rome and describing the remarks as “extremely serious and offensive.” The Russian side responded that Solovyov was speaking in a personal capacity and did not represent official state policy.
In the interview, Solovyov said:
“I don’t have any problem with Signora Meloni,”
He added: “Italian people, they have problem with Signora Meloni. Donald Trump, he has problems with Signora Meloni.”
He further claimed that Meloni had significantly shifted her position on Russia and Ukraine after coming to power, suggesting that this change had negative consequences for Italy’s economy, including impacts on businesses, tourism, and consumers.
Solovyov questioned Italy’s current economic direction, pointing to rising energy costs, economic difficulties, and the loss of access to Russian markets and tourism. He asked whether such outcomes were justified for the country.
He also made remarks about immigration and cultural identity, questioning whether Italy had remained unchanged or transformed in ways that, in his view, reflected broader demographic and cultural shifts. He linked these issues to broader European political alignment, asking whether the current path represented a fair trade-off.
His comments followed earlier criticism directed at Meloni on his television program, which led to diplomatic tensions. According to reports, Italy’s Foreign Ministry responded by summoning the Russian ambassador in Rome and describing the remarks as “extremely serious and offensive.” The Russian side responded that Solovyov was speaking in a personal capacity and did not represent official state policy.
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