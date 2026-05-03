403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Body Calls for Break with Drone Supplier
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has been urged to sever ties with a prominent drone manufacturer linked to allegations of corruption and close associations with a fugitive businessman, according to a statement from the ministry’s Public Anti-Corruption Council.
The advisory body issued a strong warning on Wednesday following the emergence of newly published transcript material referred to as the “Mindich tapes,” which reportedly originated from covert recordings conducted by anti-corruption investigators.
According to reports, the materials suggest that businessman Timur Mindich may have been effectively involved in the operations of the defense company Fire Point. The transcripts are said to include a conversation between Mindich and then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who now heads Ukraine’s National Security Council.
In the recorded exchange, Mindich allegedly discussed securing additional state funding, potential investment interest from the United Arab Emirates, and financial arrangements involving hundreds of millions of dollars in cash. He also reportedly mentioned the possibility of competing against an unnamed American arms manufacturer if sufficient resources were made available.
The Public Anti-Corruption Council described the materials as “verified but significant evidence” pointing to possible links between Mindich and Umerov. It stated that if the connection is confirmed through legal procedures, Fire Point could be prohibited from supplying equipment to the Defense Ministry due to existing sanctions imposed on Mindich by Ukrainian authorities.
The published transcripts also allegedly suggest irregularities in company reporting practices and potential misrepresentation of financial records, which could result in penalties and the company being classified as a “risky supplier,” according to the council.
The advisory body further noted that the conduct attributed to Umerov could indicate “signs of abuse of power,” while Mindich’s alleged role may involve “signs of abuse of influence” and “incitement to misuse funds,” as stated in its assessment.
The advisory body issued a strong warning on Wednesday following the emergence of newly published transcript material referred to as the “Mindich tapes,” which reportedly originated from covert recordings conducted by anti-corruption investigators.
According to reports, the materials suggest that businessman Timur Mindich may have been effectively involved in the operations of the defense company Fire Point. The transcripts are said to include a conversation between Mindich and then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who now heads Ukraine’s National Security Council.
In the recorded exchange, Mindich allegedly discussed securing additional state funding, potential investment interest from the United Arab Emirates, and financial arrangements involving hundreds of millions of dollars in cash. He also reportedly mentioned the possibility of competing against an unnamed American arms manufacturer if sufficient resources were made available.
The Public Anti-Corruption Council described the materials as “verified but significant evidence” pointing to possible links between Mindich and Umerov. It stated that if the connection is confirmed through legal procedures, Fire Point could be prohibited from supplying equipment to the Defense Ministry due to existing sanctions imposed on Mindich by Ukrainian authorities.
The published transcripts also allegedly suggest irregularities in company reporting practices and potential misrepresentation of financial records, which could result in penalties and the company being classified as a “risky supplier,” according to the council.
The advisory body further noted that the conduct attributed to Umerov could indicate “signs of abuse of power,” while Mindich’s alleged role may involve “signs of abuse of influence” and “incitement to misuse funds,” as stated in its assessment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment