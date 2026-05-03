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Iran Tables 14-Point Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Iran handed a sweeping counterproposal to mediator Pakistan on Saturday, signaling a new — if fragile — opening in one of the world's most volatile diplomatic standoffs, as oil prices breached $120 per barrel for the first time since 2022.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the submission, declaring that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its plan to Pakistan as the mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in the US court to choose between a diplomatic solution or a continuation of the confrontational approach," as quoted by media.
The 14-point document — a direct rebuttal to a nine-point framework previously tabled by Washington — lays out sweeping conditions, according to Iranian media. Among them: binding security guarantees, a full withdrawal of American forces from the region, the removal of sanctions, and a halt to hostilities "on all fronts," including Lebanon. Tehran is also pushing for financial reparations from the US and an overhauled governance framework for the Strait of Hormuz.
The proposal lands amid a grinding stalemate. Nearly a month after a ceasefire was declared, no lasting agreement has materialized — with both sides trading accusations over unacceptable demands. Tensions have escalated further following dual blockades of the Strait of Hormuz by both nations, and the renewed Israeli bombardment of Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump responded swiftly, posting on Truth Social that he would examine the plan but cautioned he could not "imagine that it would be acceptable." His remarks echoed earlier statements to reporters, in which he said he was "not satisfied" with Iran's position and threatened to "blast the hell out of them and finish them forever."
At the core of the deadlock is Washington's insistence that Iran fully dismantle its nuclear program and relinquish all stockpiles of enriched uranium — a demand Tehran has categorically rejected, maintaining that its nuclear activities serve exclusively civilian purposes.
With diplomacy at a crossroads, energy markets are sounding the alarm: crude oil surging past $120 a barrel this week underscores just how much the global economy has riding on what happens next.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the submission, declaring that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its plan to Pakistan as the mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in the US court to choose between a diplomatic solution or a continuation of the confrontational approach," as quoted by media.
The 14-point document — a direct rebuttal to a nine-point framework previously tabled by Washington — lays out sweeping conditions, according to Iranian media. Among them: binding security guarantees, a full withdrawal of American forces from the region, the removal of sanctions, and a halt to hostilities "on all fronts," including Lebanon. Tehran is also pushing for financial reparations from the US and an overhauled governance framework for the Strait of Hormuz.
The proposal lands amid a grinding stalemate. Nearly a month after a ceasefire was declared, no lasting agreement has materialized — with both sides trading accusations over unacceptable demands. Tensions have escalated further following dual blockades of the Strait of Hormuz by both nations, and the renewed Israeli bombardment of Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump responded swiftly, posting on Truth Social that he would examine the plan but cautioned he could not "imagine that it would be acceptable." His remarks echoed earlier statements to reporters, in which he said he was "not satisfied" with Iran's position and threatened to "blast the hell out of them and finish them forever."
At the core of the deadlock is Washington's insistence that Iran fully dismantle its nuclear program and relinquish all stockpiles of enriched uranium — a demand Tehran has categorically rejected, maintaining that its nuclear activities serve exclusively civilian purposes.
With diplomacy at a crossroads, energy markets are sounding the alarm: crude oil surging past $120 a barrel this week underscores just how much the global economy has riding on what happens next.
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