403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Claims Justice for Odessa Fire Victims Tied to Russian Victory
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that only a Russian victory in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could ensure justice for those killed in the 2014 Odessa tragedy, according to statements released on the anniversary of the incident.
The comments were made on May 2, marking 12 years since violent clashes in the Black Sea city of Odessa between Ukrainian nationalist groups and supporters of the then-recently ousted government in Kiev. The unrest occurred shortly after a major political shift in Ukraine earlier that year.
The situation escalated when anti-government protesters were reportedly forced into the city’s Trade Unions House, which was then set on fire during the confrontation. Dozens of people were killed and more than 200 others were injured in the incident, which remains one of the most controversial episodes of that period.
In a statement shared on social media, Zakharova described the events as “a Nazi intimidation action,” arguing that available visual evidence supports that interpretation. She rejected alternative accounts that portray the events as a spontaneous clash between opposing demonstrators, calling such narratives misleading.
She further claimed that individuals allegedly responsible for organizing the events are known to Ukrainian authorities but have not been brought to justice. According to her remarks, repeated promises of investigation by Kiev have not resulted in accountability.
Zakharova also criticized the broader Ukrainian legal and political environment, suggesting that corruption and instability have undermined efforts to pursue justice. She argued that, despite this, Ukraine continues to receive external political, financial, and military support.
Her comments reflect the ongoing dispute between Moscow and Kiev over responsibility for the Odessa events, which remain a deeply contested and politically sensitive issue in the broader context of the conflict.
The comments were made on May 2, marking 12 years since violent clashes in the Black Sea city of Odessa between Ukrainian nationalist groups and supporters of the then-recently ousted government in Kiev. The unrest occurred shortly after a major political shift in Ukraine earlier that year.
The situation escalated when anti-government protesters were reportedly forced into the city’s Trade Unions House, which was then set on fire during the confrontation. Dozens of people were killed and more than 200 others were injured in the incident, which remains one of the most controversial episodes of that period.
In a statement shared on social media, Zakharova described the events as “a Nazi intimidation action,” arguing that available visual evidence supports that interpretation. She rejected alternative accounts that portray the events as a spontaneous clash between opposing demonstrators, calling such narratives misleading.
She further claimed that individuals allegedly responsible for organizing the events are known to Ukrainian authorities but have not been brought to justice. According to her remarks, repeated promises of investigation by Kiev have not resulted in accountability.
Zakharova also criticized the broader Ukrainian legal and political environment, suggesting that corruption and instability have undermined efforts to pursue justice. She argued that, despite this, Ukraine continues to receive external political, financial, and military support.
Her comments reflect the ongoing dispute between Moscow and Kiev over responsibility for the Odessa events, which remain a deeply contested and politically sensitive issue in the broader context of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment