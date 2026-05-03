2 Killed, 5 Injured In Russian Attack On Ukraine's Odesa Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Two people were killed and five others injured Sunday, May 3, 2026, in a Russian attack on the Odesa region in Ukraine.

Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported that Russian forces targeted infrastructure and ports in Odesa with drones, killing two people and injuring five others.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia and Ukraine have issued near-daily reports on the course of the fighting and the affected areas. However, due to the ongoing war and the nature of the conflict, these statements cannot be independently verified.