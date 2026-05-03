Philippine, Japan Conducts First Joint Live-Fire Exercises As Part Of Salaknib Military Drills

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: Philippine and Japan forces conducted their first joint live-fire exercise at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac, as part of the Salaknib military drills.

In a statement, Philippine Army spokesman Col. Louie Dema-ala explained that the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. He noted that this year's drills, which began in 2015 in cooperation with the United States, marked the first participation of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces.

He added that more than 200 Filipino troops from the 1st Tank Battalion took part in the drills, utilizing four Sabrah light tanks, while Japan deployed approximately 40 members of the 12th Brigade Recon Combat Battalion and four maneuver combat vehicles.

He explained that the live-fire drills were conducted according to tactical scenarios that included target identification and engagement, as well as the application of safety protocols, including procedures for handling technical malfunctions and ensuring operational continuity.

These maneuvers are the first live-fire exercise between the Philippines and Japan since the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the two countries in July 2024, which came into effect in September 2025.