5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Zealand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Wellington, New Zealand: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Sunday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km, approximately nine kilometers west of Hicks Bay in New Zealand.

New Zealand is located in the "Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults beneath the Pacific Ocean, where earthquakes and volcanic activity occur frequently.