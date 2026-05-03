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Iran Sets One-Month Deadline for US Deal on Hormuz Reopening, Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly proposed a one-month timeframe for negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement that would address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the end of a US naval blockade, and a broader ceasefire covering conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon, according to reports.
The proposal, submitted to Washington as a revised 14-point framework, outlines what sources described as a structured process beginning with a short, fixed negotiation window to reach an initial deal on maritime access and military de-escalation.
Under the reported plan, a second phase of talks would follow an initial agreement, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and extending negotiations for an additional month.
US President Donald Trump, when asked about the possibility of further military action, said outcomes would depend on Iran’s behavior, suggesting that future strikes remained a possibility.
He also indicated that he had received details of the proposal and would review the full text before responding, while expressing mixed views about its prospects.
The proposal, submitted to Washington as a revised 14-point framework, outlines what sources described as a structured process beginning with a short, fixed negotiation window to reach an initial deal on maritime access and military de-escalation.
Under the reported plan, a second phase of talks would follow an initial agreement, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and extending negotiations for an additional month.
US President Donald Trump, when asked about the possibility of further military action, said outcomes would depend on Iran’s behavior, suggesting that future strikes remained a possibility.
He also indicated that he had received details of the proposal and would review the full text before responding, while expressing mixed views about its prospects.
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