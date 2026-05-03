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Iranian Supertanker Slips Past US Blockade Carrying Oil Cargo
(MENAFN) A supertanker carrying Iranian crude oil worth an estimated $220 million has reportedly evaded US enforcement efforts and continued its voyage toward the Far East, according to maritime tracking reports.
TankerTrackers said in a social media post that a vessel operated by Iran’s National Iranian Tanker Company was transporting more than 1.9 million barrels of crude oil and managed to avoid US naval monitoring during its journey.
The ship, identified as “HUGE” (9357183), was last tracked near Sri Lanka more than a week ago and is now moving through the Lombok Strait in Indonesia en route to the Riau Archipelago.
According to tracking data, the tanker stopped transmitting its Automatic Identification System signals on March 20, shortly after departing the Strait of Malacca while heading toward Iran.
Maritime observers say the vessel’s movement suggests efforts to avoid detection while navigating key shipping routes in the region.
TankerTrackers said in a social media post that a vessel operated by Iran’s National Iranian Tanker Company was transporting more than 1.9 million barrels of crude oil and managed to avoid US naval monitoring during its journey.
The ship, identified as “HUGE” (9357183), was last tracked near Sri Lanka more than a week ago and is now moving through the Lombok Strait in Indonesia en route to the Riau Archipelago.
According to tracking data, the tanker stopped transmitting its Automatic Identification System signals on March 20, shortly after departing the Strait of Malacca while heading toward Iran.
Maritime observers say the vessel’s movement suggests efforts to avoid detection while navigating key shipping routes in the region.
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