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Defense Forces Strike Two Vessels Of Russian Shadow Fleet At Novorossiysk Port Entrance

Defense Forces Strike Two Vessels Of Russian Shadow Fleet At Novorossiysk Port Entrance


2026-05-03 05:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“These tankers had been actively used to transport oil – not anymore,” Zelensky stated.

The president thanked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Hnatov, for leading the operation, as well as the counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for“consistently delivering effective results.”

Ukrainian long-range capabilities, he emphasized, will develop comprehensively-at sea, in the air, and on land.

Read also: General Staff confirms new strikes on oil refineries in Tuapse and Perm

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces recently struck four Russian aircraft, including Su-57s and Su-34s, at the Shagol Airfield in Chelyabinsk.

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