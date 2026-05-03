Attack On Civilian Transport In Kherson: Injury Toll Climbs To Five, One Dead
“Another victim was taken to the hospital after a Russian drone struck a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson,” the statement reads.
It is noted that the 54-year-old man was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and blast trauma. Currently, medical personnel are examining him and providing treatment.
Meanwhile, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on May 3, 2026, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Russian forces in Kherson attacked a civilian car carrying employees of a local company using a UAV.
A 60-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries, and five other people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Shortly thereafter, a second attack occurred-an ambulance was damaged. The medical personnel were not injured.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: War update: 141 combat clashes over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector
As reported, early in the morning of May 3 in Kherson, Russian troops attacked civilian vehicles in the Dniprovskyi district; one man was killed, and four others were wounded.
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