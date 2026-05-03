Enemy Shell Hits Near Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Six People Wounded, Including Child And Pregnant Woman
It is noted that the enemy struck near a gas station in the Krynychky community.
As a result of the attack, a truck caught fire, and a bus carrying about 40 children was damaged.
“At the time of the attack, the children managed to leave the vehicle. They have now been evacuated to a safe place. Psychologists are working with them. A 10-year-old boy was wounded. He was hospitalized in moderate condition,” he wrote.Read also: Two dead and five injured in Odesa region following attack on port infrastructure
Ganzha added that five adults were hospitalized. Among them is a 21-year-old pregnant woman. A 40-year-old woman is in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.
As reported by Ukrinform, invaders have struck the Nikopol district more than 10 times since the evening; there is one casualty.
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