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Enemy Shell Hits Near Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Six People Wounded, Including Child And Pregnant Woman

Enemy Shell Hits Near Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Six People Wounded, Including Child And Pregnant Woman


2026-05-03 05:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the enemy struck near a gas station in the Krynychky community.

As a result of the attack, a truck caught fire, and a bus carrying about 40 children was damaged.

“At the time of the attack, the children managed to leave the vehicle. They have now been evacuated to a safe place. Psychologists are working with them. A 10-year-old boy was wounded. He was hospitalized in moderate condition,” he wrote.

Read also: Two dead and five injured in Odesa region following attack on port infrastructure

Ganzha added that five adults were hospitalized. Among them is a 21-year-old pregnant woman. A 40-year-old woman is in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.

As reported by Ukrinform, invaders have struck the Nikopol district more than 10 times since the evening; there is one casualty.

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