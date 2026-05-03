Russian Wheat Continues Transit To Armenia Via Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Another shipment of Russian wheat has been delivered to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan, reflecting the continuation of cross-border cargo flows in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, eight wagons carrying 536 tons of wheat were dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 25,000 tons of grain, over 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. In parallel, Azerbaijan continues to export oil products to Armenia, including more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline.

The development follows earlier policy changes announced by Ilham Aliyev, who stated in October 2025 that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such shipment at the time involved Kazakh grain supplies.

Subsequent deliveries have included multiple consignments of fuel, fertilizer, and grain. Among them, SOCAR sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia in December, followed by several shipments in early 2026, including diesel fuel, gasoline, and agricultural products.