Dnata To Invest AUD 32M In Cargo Hub At Sydney Airport

The facility will be located within the airport's 24-hour cargo precinct and will include a 5,000 sqm warehouse, additional operational space, and advanced handling systems for general and temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals.

Once fully operational, the terminal is expected to handle up to 60,000 tons of cargo annually and create around 50 direct jobs, with more employment likely as operations expand.

Airport officials said, the development will improve freight efficiency and strengthen supply chain connectivity across New South Wales, positioning Western Sydney as a key logistics hub.

Freighter services are scheduled to begin in July 2026, ahead of the airport's full passenger launch, marking an important step in the project's long-term expansion plans.

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