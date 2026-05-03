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South Korea Reports Air Force Pilot Exodus to Civilian Airlines
(MENAFN) Nearly 900 South Korean Air Force pilots have left military service over the past decade to take up better-paying positions in civilian airlines, according to media reports citing official data.
A report submitted by the air force to a parliamentary defense sub-committee indicates that 896 experienced pilots voluntarily left the force between 2017 and March 2026, according to Seoul-based reports.
The air force classifies “skilled” pilots as those with 8 to 17 years of experience who are capable of independent operations and of training junior personnel.
Among those who left were 730 fighter pilots, 148 transport pilots, and 18 helicopter pilots.
Data shows that before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 100 pilots were leaving annually for civilian careers. However, departures dropped sharply in 2021, when only seven pilots exited due to reduced global air traffic.
To slow the outflow, the air force has implemented mandatory service requirements, including 15 years of service for academy graduates who fly fighter or cargo aircraft, and 10 years for non-academy graduates.
A report submitted by the air force to a parliamentary defense sub-committee indicates that 896 experienced pilots voluntarily left the force between 2017 and March 2026, according to Seoul-based reports.
The air force classifies “skilled” pilots as those with 8 to 17 years of experience who are capable of independent operations and of training junior personnel.
Among those who left were 730 fighter pilots, 148 transport pilots, and 18 helicopter pilots.
Data shows that before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 100 pilots were leaving annually for civilian careers. However, departures dropped sharply in 2021, when only seven pilots exited due to reduced global air traffic.
To slow the outflow, the air force has implemented mandatory service requirements, including 15 years of service for academy graduates who fly fighter or cargo aircraft, and 10 years for non-academy graduates.
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