Bhooth Bangla Day 16 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Bhooth Bangla continues its steady box office run even after two weeks in theatres. Despite a slight dip on Day 16, the Akshay Kumar starrer is still attracting audiences and maintaining strong weekend collections nationwide.

According to the trade tracking website sacnilk, Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla' collected a net amount of around ₹4.35 crore in India on its 16th day. This is about 3.3% less than its collection on the 15th day. The film had earned ₹4.50 crore on its third Friday.

'Bhooth Bangla' is getting very close to the ₹150 crore net collection mark in India. In 16 days, the film has already made about ₹137 crore net. However, in terms of gross earnings, it has crossed the ₹150 crore mark, standing at approximately ₹162.73 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla' is not just making money in India, but it's also minting cash abroad. On its 16th day, the film pulled in a gross collection of about ₹1.50 crore from the overseas market. With this, the film's total gross earnings from foreign markets have reached about ₹55 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla' has officially joined the ₹200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film's gross collection in India is ₹162.73 crore, and its overseas gross is ₹55 crore. This brings its total worldwide gross earnings to a massive ₹217.73 crore.

According to reports, 'Bhooth Bangla' was made on a budget of around ₹120 crore. For the film to be declared a 'hit', it needs to make a net collection of over ₹240 crore in India, which looks impossible right now. However, the film has already recovered its budget and is making a profit, which is a big relief for the makers. Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar jointly produced the film. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta.