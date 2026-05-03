AIIMS-Pioneered Spinal Surgery A Breakthrough For Complex Deformities

A surgical technique pioneered at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences by Prof Bhavuk Garg is being seen as a major breakthrough in treating patients with severe and complex spinal deformities. Over the past seven years, the procedure has helped patients who earlier faced very high surgical risks and limited treatment options.

A Modified Surgical Technique

The technique is a modified form of posterior vertebral column resection (PVCR), a complex surgery used to correct rigid spinal deformities. It was described in an international scientific publication in 2020. According to the study, the modified method preserves certain posterior spinal elements until later stages of the surgery, improving stability during correction and helping reduce complications.

Patient Struggles and Previous Risks

Doctors said patients with such deformities often come with twisted spines, breathing problems, chronic pain, difficulty in standing upright, and social stigma. Earlier treatment methods for these extreme cases carried significant risks.

"In the past, these surgeries were feared because of the possibility of major neurological or life-threatening complications. Today, with better technique and experience, outcomes have improved remarkably," doctors said.

Life-Changing Outcomes

Patients who once struggled with basic daily activities such as walking or sitting comfortably are now able to return to school, work, and family life after surgery. Families have described the improvement as life-changing.

For many patients, the surgery has not only corrected physical deformities but also restored confidence and dignity, offering a chance to return to a normal life.

Global Recognition

The AIIMS-developed technique has also drawn attention from spine surgeons internationally, strengthening India's position in advanced orthopaedic and spinal care.

After seven years of clinical use, the innovation is increasingly being seen as a major step forward for patients with some of the most difficult spinal conditions. (ANI)

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