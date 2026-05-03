Poonawalla Slams TMC's 'Intimidation', Says Democracy Will Prevail

BJP Leader Accuses TMC of Intimidation and Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that its workers resorted to intimidation and violence during the ongoing election process and asserting that such tactics would ultimately fail as democracy would prevail.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said that TMC workers had repeatedly tried to create fear among voters and the general public, but claimed that their efforts would not succeed in influencing the democratic process. "Yesterday we saw once again how, most unfortunately, the goons of TMC made every effort to intimidate and terrorise the common public... On May 4, all this violence is going to end... TMC has continuously adopted the triple D formula, D for 'Dhamkana-Darana' (intimidation), doing 'Drama'... and 'Diversion' because they need to create some excuse for their defeat... All three Ds are going to end... TMC's reign of terror is going to end, and democracy is going to triumph...," Poonawalla said.

Locals Protest in Falta Alleging Threats

His remarks came after the local residents staged a protest on Saturday in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also stationed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed."

Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

EVM Strongroom Controversy Erupts

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs.

Authorities have further strengthened security across sensitive areas to ensure peaceful repolling and smooth conduct of the counting process scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)