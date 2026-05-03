Delhi Fire: 9 Dead In Vivek Vihar Blaze LG Expresses Deep Grief

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic fire incident in a residential building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara that killed nine people.

According to Delhi Police, the fire broke out early Sunday morning in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, resulting in the death of nine people and leaving at least one person injured.

LG Expresses Grief, Orders Relief Measures

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor said that authorities have been directed to ensure all necessary medical assistance and relief measures for those affected.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected."

Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along... - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 3, 2026

He further said that authorities have been instructed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected. "Delhi Fire Service personnel and emergency teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time," the post added.

Rescue Operation and Casualties

Earlier today, the Delhi Fire Service stated that a STOP message was received at around 8:00 am from DO Mukesh Verma after the fire was brought under control.

Officials said domestic articles in at least six flats were involved in the blaze. During the operation, nine charred bodies were recovered from different floors--one from the first floor, five from the second floor, and three from a locked staircase. Police further confirmed that the fire affected flats on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors. Around 10-15 people were rescued during the operation, out of whom two with minor injuries were shifted to GTB Hospital. Twelve fire tenders, along with DDMA staff, traffic personnel, and local police, were deployed at the scene.

Identities of the Deceased

The police said that five members of a family residing on the second floor lost their lives. The deceased have been identified as Arvind (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), daughter-in-law Anchal Jain (33), and their one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, Master Akash Jain.

From the first floor, Shikha Jain (45) succumbed to the incident. Another family residing on the third floor also lost their lives in the tragic incident. The deceased include Nitin Jain (around 50 years), his wife Shailey Jain (around 48 years), and their son Samyak Jain (approximately 25 years).

One injured individual, identified as Naveen Jain (48), is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Suspected Cause and Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Shahdara, Sanjay Goyal, also expressed grief over the incident. He stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the primary cause of the fire, which broke out in a building located in Block B of Vivek Vihar and rapidly spread across all four floors, leading to the casualties.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the fire, while rescue and relief efforts remain ongoing. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)