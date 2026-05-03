West Bengal Polls: BJP Candidates Seek Divine Blessings Before Results

BJP Candidates Seek Divine Blessings

With vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections 2026 approaching, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates across key constituencies were seen offering prayers at temples, seeking divine blessings ahead of the crucial electoral outcome.

Purnima Chakraborty Confident in Shyampukur

In Kolkata, BJP candidate from the Shyampukur Assembly constituency, Purnima Chakraborty, visited the Shri Durgeshwar Mahadev (Mota Mahadev) Temple, where she offered prayers and expressed confidence in her party's performance. "The people have already blessed us. We will also receive the blessings of God. Tomorrow, 'Dharma' will triumph; it will be the victory of Bengal's people, Bengal's culture, the youth, and the mothers. I came here today to seek the blessings of God... TMC is losing, and out of fear of defeat, they are resorting to all sorts of propaganda. On May 4, the lotus flower will bloom here, and a BJP government is coming to power. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Bengal is going to move forward," Chakraborty told ANI.

Prayers for State's Future in Ghatal

In Ghatal, BJP candidate Sital Kapat also visited the Vishalakshi Temple ahead of the vote counting. "We are praying for the future of West Bengal... We want to protect West Bengal, its women, and develop the state under the leadership of PM Modi," Kapat said.

Kolkata Port Candidate Predicts Big Win

Similarly, BJP candidate from the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency, Rakesh Singh, offered prayers at a temple in Kolkata. Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, he claimed, BJP is getting between 170-180 seats. "BJP is getting in between 170-180 seats... The people of West Bengal are getting PM Modi's guarantee. All the goons who were active for 15 years, and everything will be taken care of," Singh told ANI.

Security Heightened Ahead of Result Day

Meanwhile, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata ahead of the result day. Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others.

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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