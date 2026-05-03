Vibrant Gujarat: Russian, Ukrainian Delegates Join Meditation Sessions

Special meditation sessions have been arranged for visitors under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Auro University, Surat. So far, around 200 guests have attended these meditation sessions.

Ukraine, Russia Delegates Join Meditation at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

On the first day of the conference, delegates from the Ukrainian Embassy participated in the session and expressed their happiness, and on the second day, delegates from the Russian Embassy participated in the session and expressed their happiness.

Under this conference, free meditation sessions for visitors are being organised in different batches from 9 AM to 6 PM by the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre. At this campus, visitors are guided through meditation in the Dhyanshala and the sound garden (Sensorium).

Dignitaries and Officials in Attendance

On the first day of the session, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk; his wife, Kateryna Bila; and Consulate General Anna Zaichenko from the Ukraine Embassy participated in the meditation session. On the second day of the summit, from the Russian Embassy, Head of GR and Finance Sector Zlata Antusheva and Head of Interregional Relations Albert Safiullin took part in the meditation session.

Apart from them, representatives from Japan also participated in the session. A large number of guests are coming to participate in this special session. Foreign representatives and delegates, along with officers from the state police department and other officials of the state government, have also benefited from the meditation session.

During VGRC, arrangements have been made for everyone to participate in meditation in different batches until the fifth of May.

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