Indian Army Team Reaches Hemkund Sahib, Opens Gates For Annual Service

The team of the Indian Army's 418 Independent Field Company (9 Mountain Brigade), along with sevadars of the Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Trust, has successfully reached the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara complex, achieving their annual operational objective in the high-altitude Himalayan region. After reaching the shrine, the team performed Ardas before opening the gates of the Gurudwara complex, allowing them to stay within the premises and continue their work on-site. Earlier, the personnel were required to return to Ghangaria every evening, but this year they will remain stationed at Hemkund Sahib to carry forward their assigned duties without daily movement.

Army to Widen Trekking Route for Pilgrim Safety

The joint team will now undertake the critical task of widening the trekking route from Hemkund Sahib down to the Atalkoti Glacier point, aiming to ensure a safer and more accessible path for pilgrims undertaking the arduous journey.

A Decades-Old Tradition of Service

For decades, the Indian Army has been rendering this annual service in extremely challenging Himalayan terrain, playing a key role in ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. Their efforts, carried out in harsh weather and difficult conditions, are widely acknowledged by the Sikh community and devotees for their discipline, courage, and commitment. The Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Trust has also appreciated the dedication of the sevadars, noting their consistent efforts in working shoulder-to-shoulder with Army personnel in this sacred mission of service. The Trust expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and all sevadars, stating that the joint effort once again reflects the unique spirit of service associated with the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage.

Yatra Schedule and Pilgrim Advisory

Located in the Garhwal Himalayas at an altitude of around 4,632 metres (15,200 feet), Shri Hemkund Sahib is a revered Sikh pilgrimage site surrounded by seven snow-clad peaks and the pristine Hemkund Lake. The Management Trust has appealed to all pilgrims to strictly follow official guidelines and remain updated with travel advisories to ensure safety during the yatra. The sacred portals of Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on Saturday, May 23, 2026, while the first batch of pilgrims is set to depart from Rishikesh on May 20, 2026. (ANI)

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