NEET UG 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Wishes Students, Asks Them To Stay Calm

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday wished students appearing for the NEET UG exam the very best, encouraging them to stay calm and focused. He said the medical profession is about compassion, service, and lifelong learning, and expressed hope that all aspirants perform with confidence.

In a post on X, Pradhan wrote, "Best wishes to all students taking the NEET UG examination today. Stay calm, focused and give your best." Best wishes to all students taking the NEET UG examination today. Stay calm, focused and give your best. The medical profession stands for compassion, service and a lifelong commitment to learning. Wishing every aspirant the clarity and confidence to take a meaningful step... - Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 3, 2026

"The medical profession stands for compassion, a service and a lifelong commitment to learning. Wishing every aspirant the clarity and confidence to take a meaningful step towards this path," the post read.

NTA Conducts Exam for Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2026 on Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM across India and abroad, with over 22.79 lakh candidates appearing at more than 5,400 centres.

Special provisions, including extra time, have been made for candidates with disabilities, while over 2 lakh personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam. As per the NTA, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully prepared for the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled today from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:00 PM."

"The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates, making NEET (UG) 2026 one of the largest entrance examinations in the world. In all, over 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates," the statement read.

Exams in Kanyakumari

In Kanyakumari, a total of 4,945 candidates are appearing for the NEET examination at 10 centres across Kanyakumari district, with students seen waiting outside exam venues despite the scorching heat.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the nationwide entrance examination for medical courses, is being held this afternoon. In the Kanyakumari district, 4,945 candidates have registered to take the exam. (ANI)

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