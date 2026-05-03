Delhi CM Announces Stricter, Fully Digital Traffic Challan System

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a new, structured and time-bound system for settling traffic challans, signaling a stricter approach to road discipline, as per the official release.

The move, she said, aims to curb violations, improve road safety, and bring greater transparency through a fully digital process.

Under the new framework, avoiding challans will no longer be possible, and timely resolution will be mandatory for all citizens. Importantly, violators will not be able to approach courts directly to contest a challan without first going through the prescribed process.

Stricter Penalties Under Amended Rules

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will soon implement amendments made by the Centre to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The revised system makes the challan process more stringent, transparent, and technology-driven.

Anyone committing five or more traffic violations within a year will be classified as a serious offender. Such cases may lead to suspension or disqualification of the driver's license under the amended rules.

Digital Issuance and Delivery

CM Gupta said the issuance of challans will now be fully modernised. Police or authorised officers can issue challans either physically or electronically.

In addition, violations captured through cameras and digital surveillance systems will automatically generate challans.

If the department has a violator's mobile number, the e-challan will be delivered within three days, while a physical notice will be delivered within 15 days.

All challans will be recorded sequentially on an online portal to ensure transparency.

Motorists have been advised to update their mobile numbers and addresses on their driver's license and vehicle registration certificates to avoid inconvenience.

Challan Resolution Process

Once a challan is issued, the violator will have 45 days to either pay the fine or challenge it before a grievance redressal officer through the online portal, supported by documentary evidence.

If no action is taken within this period, the challan will be deemed accepted, and payment must be made within the next 30 days.

If a challenge is rejected, the individual can either pay the fine within 30 days or approach the court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount.

Failure to act within the stipulated time will result in the challan being treated as accepted, with payment required within 15 days thereafter.

Payments can be made through electronic modes.

The grievance redressal officer will be required to upload a decision on the portal within 30 days.

Consequences for Non-Payment

The Chief Minister made it clear that once deadlines lapse, daily electronic notices will be issued.

Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on all vehicle-related services, including payment of taxes and processing of driver's license or registration-related requests.

The vehicle will be flagged on the portal as 'not to be transacted,' effectively blocking any further transactions until the dues are cleared.

In cases where necessary, and subject to court orders, police or authorised officers may also impound vehicles involved in violations.

All challans will be issued in the name of the registered vehicle owner, who will be notified via SMS, email, or other digital means.

The Chief Minister said the new system is designed to be fully digital, time-bound, and accountable. "This will ensure better compliance with traffic rules and help reduce road accidents," she said, urging citizens to follow traffic norms, settle challans on time, and act as responsible road users.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)