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Russia, Ukraine Trade Deadly Strikes Accusations
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations Sunday of deliberately targeting civilians, as overnight air raids left a trail of deaths and injuries across multiple regions on both sides of the front lines.
In Ukraine's Odesa region, two people lost their lives and five others were wounded following Russian strikes on civilian and port infrastructure, according to regional military administration head Oleh Kiper, who broke the news on Telegram.
"The enemy continues to strike at the civil and port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five others were injured," he said.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Telegram that Kyiv had struck two oil tankers berthed at the Russian port of Novorossiysk — a move framed as economic warfare against Moscow's controversial shadow energy fleet.
"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they hit two such vessels in the water area of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk," he wrote.
On the Russian side, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a Ukrainian drone attack had claimed the life of an elderly civilian.
"Today, over the Moscow region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets shot down 6 enemy drones," he said. "Unfortunately, in the village of Chernevo in the Volokolamsk district, a 77-year-old man was killed."
Further east, Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin disclosed on the Russian social media platform Max that a separate Ukrainian drone strike left two adults and a child wounded.
The competing claims could not be independently verified, as the active conflict continues to severely restrict independent access to affected areas.
In Ukraine's Odesa region, two people lost their lives and five others were wounded following Russian strikes on civilian and port infrastructure, according to regional military administration head Oleh Kiper, who broke the news on Telegram.
"The enemy continues to strike at the civil and port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five others were injured," he said.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Telegram that Kyiv had struck two oil tankers berthed at the Russian port of Novorossiysk — a move framed as economic warfare against Moscow's controversial shadow energy fleet.
"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they hit two such vessels in the water area of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk," he wrote.
On the Russian side, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a Ukrainian drone attack had claimed the life of an elderly civilian.
"Today, over the Moscow region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets shot down 6 enemy drones," he said. "Unfortunately, in the village of Chernevo in the Volokolamsk district, a 77-year-old man was killed."
Further east, Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin disclosed on the Russian social media platform Max that a separate Ukrainian drone strike left two adults and a child wounded.
The competing claims could not be independently verified, as the active conflict continues to severely restrict independent access to affected areas.
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