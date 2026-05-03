403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes on S. Lebanon Leave Six More Dead
(MENAFN) Six people were killed and eight others injured Friday evening after two Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Habboush in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district, the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center reported.
Among the dead and wounded are a child and a woman, according to preliminary figures — a toll that underscores the civilian cost of renewed cross-border violence.
Israeli warplanes additionally struck the town of Majdal Selm and the valley stretching between Zawtar and the village of Deir Siriane, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. No immediate casualty figures or damage assessments were available from those locations.
In a separate development, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting concentrations of Israeli troops and military vehicles at several positions across southern Lebanon, signaling that cross-border exchanges remain active on multiple fronts.
An Israeli drone also went down west of the village of Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district, NNA reported. The Lebanese Army's engineering unit was deployed to the crash site and secured the device.
Friday's violence erupted in open defiance of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that came into force at midnight between April 16 and 17 — itself a product of weeks of intensified cross-border clashes tied to the broader regional confrontation implicating the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Among the dead and wounded are a child and a woman, according to preliminary figures — a toll that underscores the civilian cost of renewed cross-border violence.
Israeli warplanes additionally struck the town of Majdal Selm and the valley stretching between Zawtar and the village of Deir Siriane, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. No immediate casualty figures or damage assessments were available from those locations.
In a separate development, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting concentrations of Israeli troops and military vehicles at several positions across southern Lebanon, signaling that cross-border exchanges remain active on multiple fronts.
An Israeli drone also went down west of the village of Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district, NNA reported. The Lebanese Army's engineering unit was deployed to the crash site and secured the device.
Friday's violence erupted in open defiance of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that came into force at midnight between April 16 and 17 — itself a product of weeks of intensified cross-border clashes tied to the broader regional confrontation implicating the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment