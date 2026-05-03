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Trump Says US Plans Deeper Troop Cuts in Germany
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States intends to significantly reduce its military presence in Germany, stating that the planned drawdown will go “a lot further than 5,000 troops,” according to reports.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump confirmed that additional reductions are expected beyond an earlier announced withdrawal.
“We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” he said.
The Pentagon had previously announced a reduction of roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, which hosts the largest US military presence in Europe. The decision comes amid growing tensions between Washington and European allies, including disputes linked to the Iran war and trade tariffs.
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the withdrawal order, which follows earlier signals from Trump that the US was reassessing its military deployment in Germany.
The development also comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict, saying the US lacked a clear exit strategy and suggesting that American negotiators were being undermined during talks.
In the US Congress, senior lawmakers expressed concern over the move. The chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees warned that withdrawing a brigade from Germany raised serious questions about the implications for US military posture in Europe.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump confirmed that additional reductions are expected beyond an earlier announced withdrawal.
“We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” he said.
The Pentagon had previously announced a reduction of roughly 5,000 troops from Germany, which hosts the largest US military presence in Europe. The decision comes amid growing tensions between Washington and European allies, including disputes linked to the Iran war and trade tariffs.
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the withdrawal order, which follows earlier signals from Trump that the US was reassessing its military deployment in Germany.
The development also comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict, saying the US lacked a clear exit strategy and suggesting that American negotiators were being undermined during talks.
In the US Congress, senior lawmakers expressed concern over the move. The chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees warned that withdrawing a brigade from Germany raised serious questions about the implications for US military posture in Europe.
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