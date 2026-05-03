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CRYPTO IPOS MORE POSITIVE FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS THAN RETAIL
(MENAFN- Perceptiona) The growing number of crypto IPOs is having more of a positive impact on institutional investment than retail, according to new global research (1) by London-based Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading digital assets hedge fund manager founded by alumni of Bankers Trust, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
Nickel Digital’s survey with institutional investors and wealth managers worldwide found 35% believe crypto IPOs have had a substantially positive impact on attitudes of institutional investors compared with 25% saying the same about the attitudes of retail investors.
2025 saw IPOs for firms such as Circle, Gemini and Bullish with companies including crypto exchange Kraken, Consensys, the parent company of wallet provider Meta Mask, and hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger expected to follow this year.
The research with executives at pension funds, family offices, insurance asset managers, hedge funds and wealth managers based in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates firms that collectively manage over $14 trillion in assets found crypto IPOs are generally positive for institutional and retail investors.
Around 58% questioned believe crypto IPOs have had a slightly positive impact on the attitudes of institutional investors while 67% say they have had a slightly positive impact on the attitudes of retail investors.
Anatoly Crachilov, CEO and Founding Partner at Nickel Digital, said: “Last year’s wave of successful crypto IPOs marked an important milestone for the digital assets industry, reinforcing its growing maturity and institutional credibility.
With more listings expected in 2026, we anticipate further improvement in investor sentiment, particularly among institutions, as these IPOs create clearer, regulated access points to the sector. That said, sustained confidence will ultimately depend on the quality and performance of these newly listed companies.”
Nickel Digital’s survey with institutional investors and wealth managers worldwide found 35% believe crypto IPOs have had a substantially positive impact on attitudes of institutional investors compared with 25% saying the same about the attitudes of retail investors.
2025 saw IPOs for firms such as Circle, Gemini and Bullish with companies including crypto exchange Kraken, Consensys, the parent company of wallet provider Meta Mask, and hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger expected to follow this year.
The research with executives at pension funds, family offices, insurance asset managers, hedge funds and wealth managers based in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates firms that collectively manage over $14 trillion in assets found crypto IPOs are generally positive for institutional and retail investors.
Around 58% questioned believe crypto IPOs have had a slightly positive impact on the attitudes of institutional investors while 67% say they have had a slightly positive impact on the attitudes of retail investors.
Anatoly Crachilov, CEO and Founding Partner at Nickel Digital, said: “Last year’s wave of successful crypto IPOs marked an important milestone for the digital assets industry, reinforcing its growing maturity and institutional credibility.
With more listings expected in 2026, we anticipate further improvement in investor sentiment, particularly among institutions, as these IPOs create clearer, regulated access points to the sector. That said, sustained confidence will ultimately depend on the quality and performance of these newly listed companies.”
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