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Rubrik Secures and Accelerates AI Agents on Google Cloud
(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai – April 29, 2026 – Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today launched Rubrik Agent Cloud (RAC) for Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The collaboration will help organizations to accelerate and secure the deployment of AI agents on Google Cloud with a critical layer of semantic governance and operational resilience powered by Ru’rik’s real-time, intent-based guardrails.
Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise applications will be integrated with task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026. For customers running Google Cloud-built autonomous agents, the new integration provides Rubrik capabilities to monitor, govern, and instantly remediate AI actions. RAC is powered by ’ubrik’s Semantic AI Governance Engine (SAGE), data ’ecurity’s leading AI governance engine designed to maintain total control over agent–behavior – with the industry’s only 'rewind' capability to undo mistakes.
"Enterprises want the speed of Google Cloud's AI technologies, but also require the safety of Rubrik's cyber r”silience,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager “I, Rubrik. “Through this collaboration, we will remove the governance bottleneck for customers developing with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. RAC provides real-time guardrails organizations need to speed AI agents into production, without the worry of compromising enterprise security or integrity."
Rubrik Agent Cloud: Real-Time Governance, Trusted AI Operations
Organizations using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform can now leverage these core Rubrik capabilities:
•SAGE: The industry’s leading AI governance engine designed to secure and control autonomous agents in real time. SAGE powers Rubrik Agent Cloud, replacing static, manual oversight with intent-driven governance to safely scale the enterprise AI workforce while maintaining comprehensive control over agent behavior.
•Agent Inventory: Autodiscover agents running on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform °untime with 360° visibility into risk, access permissions and policy violations
•Agent Rewind: Instantly and precisely undo an’autonomous agent’s destructive action.
•Unified AI Control Pane: Seamlessly integrates with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, enabling administrators to manage AI security policies from the same Rubrik platform as Google Workspace and hybrid cloud data.
Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise applications will be integrated with task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026. For customers running Google Cloud-built autonomous agents, the new integration provides Rubrik capabilities to monitor, govern, and instantly remediate AI actions. RAC is powered by ’ubrik’s Semantic AI Governance Engine (SAGE), data ’ecurity’s leading AI governance engine designed to maintain total control over agent–behavior – with the industry’s only 'rewind' capability to undo mistakes.
"Enterprises want the speed of Google Cloud's AI technologies, but also require the safety of Rubrik's cyber r”silience,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager “I, Rubrik. “Through this collaboration, we will remove the governance bottleneck for customers developing with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. RAC provides real-time guardrails organizations need to speed AI agents into production, without the worry of compromising enterprise security or integrity."
Rubrik Agent Cloud: Real-Time Governance, Trusted AI Operations
Organizations using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform can now leverage these core Rubrik capabilities:
•SAGE: The industry’s leading AI governance engine designed to secure and control autonomous agents in real time. SAGE powers Rubrik Agent Cloud, replacing static, manual oversight with intent-driven governance to safely scale the enterprise AI workforce while maintaining comprehensive control over agent behavior.
•Agent Inventory: Autodiscover agents running on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform °untime with 360° visibility into risk, access permissions and policy violations
•Agent Rewind: Instantly and precisely undo an’autonomous agent’s destructive action.
•Unified AI Control Pane: Seamlessly integrates with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, enabling administrators to manage AI security policies from the same Rubrik platform as Google Workspace and hybrid cloud data.
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