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The Body Shop Reimagines Indian Beauty Traditions with New High-Performance, Smudge-Proof Kajal
(MENAFN- Value360india) India, 29th April 2026: British-born ethical beauty brand, The Body Shop, has launched all-new retractable Kajal. A high-performance essential designed to define and intensify; this launch reimagines time-honored Indian beauty rituals through modern innovation. It is a strategic move for The Body ’hop’s commitment to creating high-quality products tailored specifically for the needs and preferences of the Indian consumer.
Featuring a smooth, lightweight texture, the Kajal glides effortlessly without dragging, ensuring precise application for both subtle and dramatic looks. The formula delivers intense black pigmentation in a single stroke and is designed for up to 24-hour wear. It is fully waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof, ensuring a reliable finish from day to night.
Enriched with Vitamin E, Carrot Seed Oil, and Bisabolol Oil, the formula nourishes the delicate eye area. It is ophthalmologically and dermatologically tested, making it contact lens friendly and safe for everyday use.
said Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail.
With this launch, The Body Shop continues to celebrate the intersection of heritage and innovation, bringing forward products that resonate with local beauty traditions while delivering trusted, high-performance results.
The Body Shop Kajal is priced at INR 595/- and is available across all The Body Shop stores and the official website.
About The Body Shop
Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care, and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop India operates in India through its partner Quest Retail, A leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India. Quest Retail has been a pioneer in bringing Beauty Retail and Brand concepts to India since 2006.
About Quest Retail
Founded in 2006, Quest Retail is the leading, beauty-focused, specialty retailer in India - bringing the most loved global brands alive through the multi-channel expertise, powerful storytelling and deep community connect. For over 20 years, we have launched and scaled leading global beauty and retail brands in the dynamic Indian subcontinent. Our entrepreneurial agility and commitment to exceptional service have fueled high growth for global brands in our markets. From the start, we’ve been at the forefront of the fast growing Indian retail industry, building innovative services, omni-channel distribution, robust store networks, and engaging online presence. With a deep commitment to sustainability, everything we do aims to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our key verticals include House of Beauty - a new age beauty division with expertise in scaling global prestige beauty brands via premium distribution. Our expanding portfolio includes The Body Shop, Avon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Juice Beauty, Ne’l’s Yard Remedies, The Honest Tree & Boddess among others.
Featuring a smooth, lightweight texture, the Kajal glides effortlessly without dragging, ensuring precise application for both subtle and dramatic looks. The formula delivers intense black pigmentation in a single stroke and is designed for up to 24-hour wear. It is fully waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof, ensuring a reliable finish from day to night.
Enriched with Vitamin E, Carrot Seed Oil, and Bisabolol Oil, the formula nourishes the delicate eye area. It is ophthalmologically and dermatologically tested, making it contact lens friendly and safe for everyday use.
said Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail.
With this launch, The Body Shop continues to celebrate the intersection of heritage and innovation, bringing forward products that resonate with local beauty traditions while delivering trusted, high-performance results.
The Body Shop Kajal is priced at INR 595/- and is available across all The Body Shop stores and the official website.
About The Body Shop
Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care, and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop India operates in India through its partner Quest Retail, A leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India. Quest Retail has been a pioneer in bringing Beauty Retail and Brand concepts to India since 2006.
About Quest Retail
Founded in 2006, Quest Retail is the leading, beauty-focused, specialty retailer in India - bringing the most loved global brands alive through the multi-channel expertise, powerful storytelling and deep community connect. For over 20 years, we have launched and scaled leading global beauty and retail brands in the dynamic Indian subcontinent. Our entrepreneurial agility and commitment to exceptional service have fueled high growth for global brands in our markets. From the start, we’ve been at the forefront of the fast growing Indian retail industry, building innovative services, omni-channel distribution, robust store networks, and engaging online presence. With a deep commitment to sustainability, everything we do aims to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our key verticals include House of Beauty - a new age beauty division with expertise in scaling global prestige beauty brands via premium distribution. Our expanding portfolio includes The Body Shop, Avon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Juice Beauty, Ne’l’s Yard Remedies, The Honest Tree & Boddess among others.
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