YSRCP Criticises CM Chandrababu Naidu For Using 'Derogatory' Terms To Describe Party

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 3 (IANS) YSR Congress Party on Sunday strongly criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for terming YSRCP an 'axe party'.

Hitting hard at CM Naidu's remarks, the opposition party alleged that Amaravati has turned into a 'golden goose' for him, and he has been 'digging away at people's welfare like a crowbar'.

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Sunday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and TDP for calling the opposition an 'axe party' and said it is he who has been a symbol of a crowbar, churning out the exchequer to benefit himself and his coterie.

Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders, while accusing YSRCP of practising politics of murder, have been calling the opposition party an 'axe party'.

"Amaravati has become a golden goose for Chandrababu and his coterie as they have been digging out huge amounts from the exchequer through inflated contracts on one hand and depriving people of health, education, medical care, besides ditching farmers, women, youth and other sections of society," said Govardhan Reddy.

He alleged that state finances are being looted as the government is paying an exorbitant construction price of Rs 20,489 per sq ft in Amaravati. He remarked that this is unheard of anywhere in the country, as the standard rate is just around Rs 4,500 per sq ft.

"The contracts were given to his favoured few who were given work during his earlier term, and the rates were increased manifold in an organised manner," he said.

The former minister claimed that the Telangana Secretariat and the Parliament Bhavan were constructed at just a fraction of the cost being spent by Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati, which shows the level of corruption.

"From usurping the TDP and the Chief Minister's post from the party founder NTR, it has become a pattern for him to dig deep and change colours to further his political career, besides rampant corruption and manipulation, which has been his nature," he said.

The YSRCP leader said that the Mahanadu being held here will have no impact on voters as they have decided to give YSRCP a clean sweep in the ensuing elections. "His calling YSRCP names has no impact as people have come to believe that they have been cheated once again, and Chandrababu Naidu has failed to implement his poll promises," he added.