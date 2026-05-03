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H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb Visits Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – April 29, 2026 – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today welcomed His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah, developed by Al Musbah Group, where he toured the property ahead of its official opening later this year.
During the visit, His Excellency was given an overview of the hotel’s facilities, design and guest offering, uniquely tailored to meet the needs of visitors to the Holy City. His Excellency was accompanied by Fawaz Moumina, Senior Director Operations and Country Manager, KSA, Hilton, and Ehab Reda, Cluster General Manager, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah and Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (both hotels owned by Al Musbah Group).
Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will be the first Spark by Hilton property in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), introducing Hilton’s premium economy offering to the region. Designed to deliver a reliable and friendly stay at an accessible price point, the brand focuses on essential comforts, consistent quality, and value for guests, while providing owners a cost-effective entry into the Hilton system.
Located in the Aziziyah district of Makkah, near Mina and with direct train access to Arafat, the 329-room hotel will feature a welcoming social space, complimentary breakfast and separate male and female prayer halls, combining comfort and quality with a simple, inspired aesthetic.
Hilton currently has more than 100 properties trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its continued expansion across the Kingdom and strengthening its presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing hospitality markets.
During the visit, His Excellency was given an overview of the hotel’s facilities, design and guest offering, uniquely tailored to meet the needs of visitors to the Holy City. His Excellency was accompanied by Fawaz Moumina, Senior Director Operations and Country Manager, KSA, Hilton, and Ehab Reda, Cluster General Manager, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah and Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (both hotels owned by Al Musbah Group).
Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will be the first Spark by Hilton property in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), introducing Hilton’s premium economy offering to the region. Designed to deliver a reliable and friendly stay at an accessible price point, the brand focuses on essential comforts, consistent quality, and value for guests, while providing owners a cost-effective entry into the Hilton system.
Located in the Aziziyah district of Makkah, near Mina and with direct train access to Arafat, the 329-room hotel will feature a welcoming social space, complimentary breakfast and separate male and female prayer halls, combining comfort and quality with a simple, inspired aesthetic.
Hilton currently has more than 100 properties trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its continued expansion across the Kingdom and strengthening its presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing hospitality markets.
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