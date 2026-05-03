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‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ moves back to its original release date of June 5
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) The much-anticipated family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has officially moved back to its original theatrical release date of June 5, after previously being scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 22.
The film will now arrive in cinemas as the first release following the IPL season.
Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film promises a vibrant mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment.
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together a dynamic cast under his signature comic flair. The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK).
Audiences can now catch the film in cinemas on June 5 released through Marudhar Entertainment and FunAsia Films, as it returns to its initially planned release date.
The film will now arrive in cinemas as the first release following the IPL season.
Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film promises a vibrant mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment.
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together a dynamic cast under his signature comic flair. The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK).
Audiences can now catch the film in cinemas on June 5 released through Marudhar Entertainment and FunAsia Films, as it returns to its initially planned release date.
Sterling Global
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