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New Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive Boosts Reliability and Efficiency for Truck Fleets
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) April 29th, 2026 — Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is expanding its winter truck tyre portfolio with the launch of the new Duravis Winter Drive. Engineered for mild winter conditions, Bridgesto’e’s latest premium tyre delivers extended mileage, enhanced fuel efficiency and reliable winter traction to help fleets reduce operational downtime and total cost of ownership.
The new longer-lasting Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive truck tyre provides a 15 per cent mileage improvement over its predecessor, the Bridgestone RW-DRIVE 001.1 This is combined with a three per cent reduction in rolling resistance compared to its previous generation1, helping fleets decrease fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The Duravis Winter Drive is also engineered to deliver snow traction throughout its full lifecycle, further reducing the risk of vehicle downtime.
“Now more than ever, fleets need both predictable, reliable performance and solutions that can help reduce operational costs’ That’’ why we’ve engineered a tyre that consistently and efficiently performs from the very first kilometre to”the last,” said Waqqas Ahmad, VP Commercial, Bridge“tone EMEA. “The Duravis Winter Drive is built to keep vehicles running and help fleets stay on the move with confidence.”
Powered by a New Pattern Design and ENLITEN Technology
The Bridgestone Duravis Winter Dri’e’s performance upgrades are made possible by a new pattern design, tailored compound and the integration of Bridges’one’s ENLITEN Technology. ENLITEN is a next-generation suite of technologies delivering customised and uncompromised tyre performance while enhancing sustainability and ensuring future-readiness across Bridgeston’ EMEA’s tyre portfolio.
Engineered with stateoftheart technologies, the Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive offers improved traction capability until end of life thanks to a new sipes geometry. The tyre is also engineered with a higher contact area, increased tread depth and variable groove angles to enhance its wear life and extend mileage. Tailored compound technology in the Duravis Winter Drive combines with interlocking centre ribs to reduce rolling resistance and enhance fuel efficiency.
To further extend tyre life, reduce operational costs and support more sustainable fleet management, the tyre is engineered for regroovability and multiple retreads, and designed for year-round use. The retreadable design enables fleets to extend tyre lifespans, reduce waste and lower overall operational costs, supporting fleets in their commitment to reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, with integrated RFID the Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive is digital ready.
The Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive will be available from May 2026 in size 315/80 R22.5. Additional sizes will be rolled out in August 2026.
1 Based on internal field evaluation and testing (MTF941), in size 315/80R22.5, comparing Duravis Winter Drive with predecessor RW-DRIVE 001. Based on internal field evaluation and testing (MTF957), in size 315/80R22.5, conducted in Sweden / Finland, finalised in September 2025, comparing Duravis Winter Drive with predecessor W990.
The new longer-lasting Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive truck tyre provides a 15 per cent mileage improvement over its predecessor, the Bridgestone RW-DRIVE 001.1 This is combined with a three per cent reduction in rolling resistance compared to its previous generation1, helping fleets decrease fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The Duravis Winter Drive is also engineered to deliver snow traction throughout its full lifecycle, further reducing the risk of vehicle downtime.
“Now more than ever, fleets need both predictable, reliable performance and solutions that can help reduce operational costs’ That’’ why we’ve engineered a tyre that consistently and efficiently performs from the very first kilometre to”the last,” said Waqqas Ahmad, VP Commercial, Bridge“tone EMEA. “The Duravis Winter Drive is built to keep vehicles running and help fleets stay on the move with confidence.”
Powered by a New Pattern Design and ENLITEN Technology
The Bridgestone Duravis Winter Dri’e’s performance upgrades are made possible by a new pattern design, tailored compound and the integration of Bridges’one’s ENLITEN Technology. ENLITEN is a next-generation suite of technologies delivering customised and uncompromised tyre performance while enhancing sustainability and ensuring future-readiness across Bridgeston’ EMEA’s tyre portfolio.
Engineered with stateoftheart technologies, the Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive offers improved traction capability until end of life thanks to a new sipes geometry. The tyre is also engineered with a higher contact area, increased tread depth and variable groove angles to enhance its wear life and extend mileage. Tailored compound technology in the Duravis Winter Drive combines with interlocking centre ribs to reduce rolling resistance and enhance fuel efficiency.
To further extend tyre life, reduce operational costs and support more sustainable fleet management, the tyre is engineered for regroovability and multiple retreads, and designed for year-round use. The retreadable design enables fleets to extend tyre lifespans, reduce waste and lower overall operational costs, supporting fleets in their commitment to reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, with integrated RFID the Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive is digital ready.
The Bridgestone Duravis Winter Drive will be available from May 2026 in size 315/80 R22.5. Additional sizes will be rolled out in August 2026.
1 Based on internal field evaluation and testing (MTF941), in size 315/80R22.5, comparing Duravis Winter Drive with predecessor RW-DRIVE 001. Based on internal field evaluation and testing (MTF957), in size 315/80R22.5, conducted in Sweden / Finland, finalised in September 2025, comparing Duravis Winter Drive with predecessor W990.
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