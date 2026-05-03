403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Four Winners from India Celebrate an AED 100,000 Win in Big Ticket’s Third Weekly E-Draw of April
(MENAFN- Red Havas) Abu Dhabi, UA– – 27 April 2026: April continues to deliver winning moments for many, with Big Ti’ket’s third weekly e-draw bringing more reasons to celebrate. This week, four winners from India each walked away with AED 25,000. Their stories capture the thrill of possibility that defines Big Ticket, where participants see their dreams begin to take shape.
Shashidhar Salin
Shashidhar Salin, a 51-year-old Indian national from Mumbai, works as a group finance manager in Dubai, where he has been living with his family for the past 27 years. He has been participating in Big Ticket for the last seven years after first hearing about it through local advertisements.
Taking part as part of a group of four, Shashidhar relies on shared enthusiasm, this time, it was his daughter who randomly selected the winning ticket, making the moment even more special. Recalling his reaction, he “aid, “At first, ’ couldn’t bel’eve it. I’ve never won before, so I had to double-check the number before it fina”ly sank in.”
While he has not set any major plans yet, he shared that the prize will go towards important family needs, including school fees. Looking ahead, he expressed his intention to continue participating in Big Ticket, hopeful for even bigger wins in the future. He described the initiative as genuine and rewarding, encouraging othe“s by saying, “Jus” try your luck.”
Tinu Varghese
Tinu Varghese, a 42-year-old accountant from Kerala, has been living in Sharjah with his family for the past eight years. He first came across Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for the past five years, purchasing tickets every month as part of a group of five people.
Speaking about his jour“ey, Tinu shared, “We usually follow a pattern when selecting our tickets, sometimes we look at previous winning numbers to find similarities, while other times we choose them at random. This is my first time winning, and I was very surprised when I r’ceived the call. We’r” all extremely happy.”
Tinu confirmed that the group plans to split the cash prize among themselves, with many intending to use their share to support their families or clear existing financial commitments. He added that they will continue participating in Big Ticket, hopeful of winning the grand prize, and encouraged others to keep trying their luck.
Sujith Edavally
Sujith Edavally, a 36-year-old health and safety engineer from Kerala, has been living in Dubai for the past 16 years, while his family has recently moved back home. He first came across Big Ticket through its website and has been participating for the past 10 years, purchasing tickets every month with a group of 10 colleagues.
Talking about the winning moment, Sujith shared, “I purchased the ticket on the night of the 22nd, and the draw took place the very next day. I was surprised to receive the winning call so soon. ’t’s my first time winning, and I was extremely excited. My entire group is very happy as well, especially after so many years of participating toget”er.”
Sujith confirmed that the group plans to split the cash prize among themselves and will continue purchasing tickets every month, hopeful of more and bigger wins in the future.
Ijan CP
Originally from India, Ijan CP was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. He bought his winning ticket in-store, ticket number 286-249886, and he was overjoyed with his win. He shared that he plans on sharing the cash prize with his friends.
Congratulations to the winners!
Big Ticket has transformed April int‘ the ‘Month of Mill’onaires’ with six guaranteed millionaires set to be announced.
Leading the promotion is a grand prize of AED 25 million, offering one participant the opportunity to secure the grand win during the live draw on May 3rd. On the same night, five winners will each receive AED 1 million in consolation prizes, bringing the total number of guaranteed millionaires this month to six.
One weekly e-draw remains, where four winners will each receive AED 25,000. The draws will be streamed live at 11 AM on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the action in real time. Participants can tune in next Friday, May 1, to catch the final E-Draw of the month.
Entries to The Big Win Contest are now closed, but the Dream Car Series continues, featuring two luxury vehicles. The Land Rover Defender will be drawn on May 3, followed by the Range Rover Velar on June 3.
Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Morafiq Mussafah. Big Ticket has also recently opened a new store at Morafiq City Check-In in Al Ain, operating daily from 10 AM to 10 PM. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.
Shashidhar Salin
Shashidhar Salin, a 51-year-old Indian national from Mumbai, works as a group finance manager in Dubai, where he has been living with his family for the past 27 years. He has been participating in Big Ticket for the last seven years after first hearing about it through local advertisements.
Taking part as part of a group of four, Shashidhar relies on shared enthusiasm, this time, it was his daughter who randomly selected the winning ticket, making the moment even more special. Recalling his reaction, he “aid, “At first, ’ couldn’t bel’eve it. I’ve never won before, so I had to double-check the number before it fina”ly sank in.”
While he has not set any major plans yet, he shared that the prize will go towards important family needs, including school fees. Looking ahead, he expressed his intention to continue participating in Big Ticket, hopeful for even bigger wins in the future. He described the initiative as genuine and rewarding, encouraging othe“s by saying, “Jus” try your luck.”
Tinu Varghese
Tinu Varghese, a 42-year-old accountant from Kerala, has been living in Sharjah with his family for the past eight years. He first came across Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for the past five years, purchasing tickets every month as part of a group of five people.
Speaking about his jour“ey, Tinu shared, “We usually follow a pattern when selecting our tickets, sometimes we look at previous winning numbers to find similarities, while other times we choose them at random. This is my first time winning, and I was very surprised when I r’ceived the call. We’r” all extremely happy.”
Tinu confirmed that the group plans to split the cash prize among themselves, with many intending to use their share to support their families or clear existing financial commitments. He added that they will continue participating in Big Ticket, hopeful of winning the grand prize, and encouraged others to keep trying their luck.
Sujith Edavally
Sujith Edavally, a 36-year-old health and safety engineer from Kerala, has been living in Dubai for the past 16 years, while his family has recently moved back home. He first came across Big Ticket through its website and has been participating for the past 10 years, purchasing tickets every month with a group of 10 colleagues.
Talking about the winning moment, Sujith shared, “I purchased the ticket on the night of the 22nd, and the draw took place the very next day. I was surprised to receive the winning call so soon. ’t’s my first time winning, and I was extremely excited. My entire group is very happy as well, especially after so many years of participating toget”er.”
Sujith confirmed that the group plans to split the cash prize among themselves and will continue purchasing tickets every month, hopeful of more and bigger wins in the future.
Ijan CP
Originally from India, Ijan CP was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. He bought his winning ticket in-store, ticket number 286-249886, and he was overjoyed with his win. He shared that he plans on sharing the cash prize with his friends.
Congratulations to the winners!
Big Ticket has transformed April int‘ the ‘Month of Mill’onaires’ with six guaranteed millionaires set to be announced.
Leading the promotion is a grand prize of AED 25 million, offering one participant the opportunity to secure the grand win during the live draw on May 3rd. On the same night, five winners will each receive AED 1 million in consolation prizes, bringing the total number of guaranteed millionaires this month to six.
One weekly e-draw remains, where four winners will each receive AED 25,000. The draws will be streamed live at 11 AM on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the action in real time. Participants can tune in next Friday, May 1, to catch the final E-Draw of the month.
Entries to The Big Win Contest are now closed, but the Dream Car Series continues, featuring two luxury vehicles. The Land Rover Defender will be drawn on May 3, followed by the Range Rover Velar on June 3.
Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Morafiq Mussafah. Big Ticket has also recently opened a new store at Morafiq City Check-In in Al Ain, operating daily from 10 AM to 10 PM. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment