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Core42 and Data Dynamics Partner to Enable Sovereign, AI-Ready Data Compliance in the UAE
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) April 30, 2026, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Data Dynamics, a US-headquartered global innovator in AI-powered data management. The partnership brings together Core42’s advisory, cloud, and managed services with Data Dynamics’ platform to help organizations across the UAE and globally to classify, govern and prepare data for ensuring resilient regulatory compliance, digital transformation, TCO optimization and secure AI adoption.
As organizations accelerate AI deployment, data quality and readiness remains one of the largest barriers to progress. Across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, UAE organizations cite data governance, accessibility, and security as some of the most pressing challenges in their digital and AI transformation journeys. This creates risk across security, compliance and cost while limiting the ability to use data confidently for AI.
Through the partnership, Core42 will assess an organization’s data landscape to establish a clear baseline of volume, quality, risk, and relevance, while Data Dynamics’ platform scans and maps data to identify redundant, obsolete, sensitive content and high-value content. Governance frameworks are then defined in line with regulatory and business requirements and enforced through intelligent AI-powered automated policy controls, role-based access, data mobility and migration, masking, and proven automated workflows for risk remediation.
Within this framework, Core42 works with organizations to identify exposure points and implement risk mitigation strategies, including data loss prevention and data privacy governance aligned to regulatory requirements. Data Dynamics’ platform enforces these controls through automated quarantine, permission management, and policy-based access, ensuring consistent protection across environments. Delivered as a Core42 AI Service, the solution includes ongoing optimization, drift analysis, lifecycle management, and policy refinement to maintain performance, compliance, and control over time.
This offering is now integrated with Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud’s Insight platform which provides technical and policy controls over public cloud implementations for certain data classifications to enable the public sector and regulated industries to adopt cloud services. There is also the ability to implement in a disconnected private cloud environment, ultimately lessening the burden for organizations who need to conduct a data classification exercise as well as continuous drift analysis to ensure regulatory compliance across all environments.
Commenting on the partnership, Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer at Core42, said: "AI readiness begins with a clear understanding of data. To enable rapid transformation and underpin AI-native societies of tomorrow, we must build on data that is categorized, trusted, accurate, and ready to serve. By partnering with Data Dynamics, we are laying that foundation for organizations across the UAE today, and establishing a model we believe will help transform how enterprises and institutions across the world move from ambition to execution. Through this partnership, we are integrating governance into the operating layer, so data can be used with confidence.”
Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics, added: “Unowned, unlabeled, and ungoverned data creates exposure across compliance, security, and data quality. Modern regulation and data protection rules require classification, access control, and auditability to be built into how data is managed on a continuous basis. Data Dynamics’ platform is designed to support this through sustained visibility, automated enforcement, and remediation at scale, empowering governments and enterprises to adopt AI in a fast-tracked, cost-optimized, resilient, and automated manner aligned with business objectives. Combined with Core42’s sovereign infrastructure, this approach provides regulated organizations with a clear and trusted path to AI readiness, with strong potential to inform global standards for sovereign data operations."
As organizations accelerate AI deployment, data quality and readiness remains one of the largest barriers to progress. Across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, UAE organizations cite data governance, accessibility, and security as some of the most pressing challenges in their digital and AI transformation journeys. This creates risk across security, compliance and cost while limiting the ability to use data confidently for AI.
Through the partnership, Core42 will assess an organization’s data landscape to establish a clear baseline of volume, quality, risk, and relevance, while Data Dynamics’ platform scans and maps data to identify redundant, obsolete, sensitive content and high-value content. Governance frameworks are then defined in line with regulatory and business requirements and enforced through intelligent AI-powered automated policy controls, role-based access, data mobility and migration, masking, and proven automated workflows for risk remediation.
Within this framework, Core42 works with organizations to identify exposure points and implement risk mitigation strategies, including data loss prevention and data privacy governance aligned to regulatory requirements. Data Dynamics’ platform enforces these controls through automated quarantine, permission management, and policy-based access, ensuring consistent protection across environments. Delivered as a Core42 AI Service, the solution includes ongoing optimization, drift analysis, lifecycle management, and policy refinement to maintain performance, compliance, and control over time.
This offering is now integrated with Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud’s Insight platform which provides technical and policy controls over public cloud implementations for certain data classifications to enable the public sector and regulated industries to adopt cloud services. There is also the ability to implement in a disconnected private cloud environment, ultimately lessening the burden for organizations who need to conduct a data classification exercise as well as continuous drift analysis to ensure regulatory compliance across all environments.
Commenting on the partnership, Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer at Core42, said: "AI readiness begins with a clear understanding of data. To enable rapid transformation and underpin AI-native societies of tomorrow, we must build on data that is categorized, trusted, accurate, and ready to serve. By partnering with Data Dynamics, we are laying that foundation for organizations across the UAE today, and establishing a model we believe will help transform how enterprises and institutions across the world move from ambition to execution. Through this partnership, we are integrating governance into the operating layer, so data can be used with confidence.”
Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics, added: “Unowned, unlabeled, and ungoverned data creates exposure across compliance, security, and data quality. Modern regulation and data protection rules require classification, access control, and auditability to be built into how data is managed on a continuous basis. Data Dynamics’ platform is designed to support this through sustained visibility, automated enforcement, and remediation at scale, empowering governments and enterprises to adopt AI in a fast-tracked, cost-optimized, resilient, and automated manner aligned with business objectives. Combined with Core42’s sovereign infrastructure, this approach provides regulated organizations with a clear and trusted path to AI readiness, with strong potential to inform global standards for sovereign data operations."
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