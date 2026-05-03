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GPCA and IRU join forces to drive safety in dangerous goods transport
(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE – 29 April 2026: The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, is proud to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRU, the world road transport organization, to advance safer dangerous goods transport.
Under the newly signed agreement, GPCA and IRU will work together to strengthen safety, efficiency and sustainability in the cross-border transport of dangerous goods, including chemical and petrochemical products.
The MoU sets out several priority areas for cooperation, including knowledge sharing, training and capacity building for stakeholders involved in dangerous goods transport.
In addition, it aims to enhance the sustainability of dangerous goods transport through fuel efficiency, eco-driving and other carbon neutrality best practices. It also seeks to improve cross-border procedures with proven transport facilitation tools and digitalization measures.
Mater Aldhafeeri, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “Building on our longstanding commitment to the safe and sustainable transport of dangerous goods, we are proud to enter this agreement with IRU by combining GPCA’s regional expertise with their global knowledge. As a major global hub producing 165.1 million tons and exporting 75.8 million tons of chemicals annually , the GCC plays a pivotal role supplying essential products to the world.”
He added: “While their safe and efficient movement remains a top priority for our members, our decision to enter this agreement stands as a testament to the industry’s enduring commitment to safeguarding both community wellbeing and the environment. This partnership will enable us to advance best practices and deepen the exchange of insights that advance capability building and the sustainable development of the chemical industry in the region.”
Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General, IRU, said: “The continuous improvement of safety in the transport of dangerous goods has been a long-standing priority for IRU. We are pleased to join forces with GPCA to promote internationally recognized safety, efficiency and sustainability best practices in the transport of chemical and petrochemical products central to the livelihoods of people and businesses around the world.”
Through this partnership, IRU and GPCA aim to promote higher standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability in dangerous goods transport worldwide, working closely with their members and partners across the globe.
Under the newly signed agreement, GPCA and IRU will work together to strengthen safety, efficiency and sustainability in the cross-border transport of dangerous goods, including chemical and petrochemical products.
The MoU sets out several priority areas for cooperation, including knowledge sharing, training and capacity building for stakeholders involved in dangerous goods transport.
In addition, it aims to enhance the sustainability of dangerous goods transport through fuel efficiency, eco-driving and other carbon neutrality best practices. It also seeks to improve cross-border procedures with proven transport facilitation tools and digitalization measures.
Mater Aldhafeeri, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “Building on our longstanding commitment to the safe and sustainable transport of dangerous goods, we are proud to enter this agreement with IRU by combining GPCA’s regional expertise with their global knowledge. As a major global hub producing 165.1 million tons and exporting 75.8 million tons of chemicals annually , the GCC plays a pivotal role supplying essential products to the world.”
He added: “While their safe and efficient movement remains a top priority for our members, our decision to enter this agreement stands as a testament to the industry’s enduring commitment to safeguarding both community wellbeing and the environment. This partnership will enable us to advance best practices and deepen the exchange of insights that advance capability building and the sustainable development of the chemical industry in the region.”
Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General, IRU, said: “The continuous improvement of safety in the transport of dangerous goods has been a long-standing priority for IRU. We are pleased to join forces with GPCA to promote internationally recognized safety, efficiency and sustainability best practices in the transport of chemical and petrochemical products central to the livelihoods of people and businesses around the world.”
Through this partnership, IRU and GPCA aim to promote higher standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability in dangerous goods transport worldwide, working closely with their members and partners across the globe.
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