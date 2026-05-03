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SUNROOOF INTRODUCES WELLNESS INITIATIVE – TRANSFORMATION CHALLENGE 2026
(MENAFN- Madison PR) 29th April 2026 - SUNROOOF has launched a 3-month employee wellness and transformation challenge, bringing together over 64 participants on a journey toward healthier, more disciplined lifestyles. The initiative is designed to go beyond a typical fitness challenge, encouraging individuals to become sharper, more focused versions of themselves through consistency and accountability.
The program includes knowledge-sharing videos and weekly small-group focus sessions to ensure personalized guidance and engagement. Participants will track their daily calorie intake, step count, protein consumption, and workouts, creating a structured approach to monitor progress and drive results.
The first two days will serve as a preparation phase, during which employees are encouraged to focus on clean eating, light workouts, and increasing their daily steps. The official challenge began on 13th April and will continue till 17th July, with top transformations being rewarded. Winners selected stand a chance to receive exciting prizes, including an iPhone 17 Pro, PS5, or Dyson Airwrap, and Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple Watch.
Through this initiative, SUNROOOF aims to encourage a culture of wellness, discipline, and self-improvement, motivating employees to commit fully to their personal growth journey, no excuses, no shortcuts, just consistent effort toward becoming the best version of themselves.
About SUNROOOF: SUNROOOF was born out of a simple yet very deep belief that the single biggest thing missing from modern indoor life is real sunlight. One spends 90% of lives indoors, and the light we currently live under has no relationship with the sun and our bodies. The brand spent four years in R&D before launching in 2024, combining advanced LED technology, specialized optics, nanotechnology, and high-end design to create a product that does not just imitate the look of a skylight but actually mimics the physiological and emotional effect of natural sunlight. It increases serotonin and changes how a space feels. They did not position this as lighting, but created a new category altogether, one that sits between wellness, architecture, and design.
Two years in, the category is working. The brand has completed close to 1,000 installations across India and the UAE. Their clients include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepinder Goyal, Peyush Bansal, Shilpa Shetty, Good Earth, Libas, and JW Marriott, among many others. They have won the Good Design Award and the iF Design Award. The experience centers are in Delhi (our Sultanpur flagship and Kirti Nagar), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Surat, Mohali, and Hyderabad.
The program includes knowledge-sharing videos and weekly small-group focus sessions to ensure personalized guidance and engagement. Participants will track their daily calorie intake, step count, protein consumption, and workouts, creating a structured approach to monitor progress and drive results.
The first two days will serve as a preparation phase, during which employees are encouraged to focus on clean eating, light workouts, and increasing their daily steps. The official challenge began on 13th April and will continue till 17th July, with top transformations being rewarded. Winners selected stand a chance to receive exciting prizes, including an iPhone 17 Pro, PS5, or Dyson Airwrap, and Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple Watch.
Through this initiative, SUNROOOF aims to encourage a culture of wellness, discipline, and self-improvement, motivating employees to commit fully to their personal growth journey, no excuses, no shortcuts, just consistent effort toward becoming the best version of themselves.
About SUNROOOF: SUNROOOF was born out of a simple yet very deep belief that the single biggest thing missing from modern indoor life is real sunlight. One spends 90% of lives indoors, and the light we currently live under has no relationship with the sun and our bodies. The brand spent four years in R&D before launching in 2024, combining advanced LED technology, specialized optics, nanotechnology, and high-end design to create a product that does not just imitate the look of a skylight but actually mimics the physiological and emotional effect of natural sunlight. It increases serotonin and changes how a space feels. They did not position this as lighting, but created a new category altogether, one that sits between wellness, architecture, and design.
Two years in, the category is working. The brand has completed close to 1,000 installations across India and the UAE. Their clients include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepinder Goyal, Peyush Bansal, Shilpa Shetty, Good Earth, Libas, and JW Marriott, among many others. They have won the Good Design Award and the iF Design Award. The experience centers are in Delhi (our Sultanpur flagship and Kirti Nagar), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Surat, Mohali, and Hyderabad.
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