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Ready, Set, UNO! Sky City Mall Hosts the Biggest Card Battle of the Year
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Sky City Mall is set to bring an interactive experience to visitors with the UNO Tournament 2026, hosted in association with Mattel from 1st to 3rd May, 2026. Blending nostalgia with high-energy competition, the event transforms the iconic card game UNO into a large-scale championship designed for both seasoned players and first-timers.
The highlight of the event is a vibrant 16x16 ft UNO-themed championship arena featuring 4 tables, with 6 players on each table, accommodating up to 24 players per round. Each match will be fast-paced, capped at 20 minutes, making it an action-packed experience for participants and spectators alike. Whether you're a master strategist or an enthusiastic amateur, this is your chance to get in the game.
Guidelines for Participation:
•Shoppers need to purchase any Mattel product worth INR 159 or more from partner outlets like Hamleys, Crossword, or the dedicated UNO kiosk at the mall
•Present your bill at the UNO registration desk
•Get it stamped by the promoter
•Secure your entry into the tournament.
Play & Win Offers:
The stakes are high, with daily prizes worth INR 12,000 up for grabs and a grand cash prize of INR 50,000 awaiting the ultimate winner at the finals. As part of a larger multi-mall showcase, winners from each location will move forward, making every game count.
With exciting gameplay, exclusive UNO merchandise, and more, UNO Tournament 2026 promises to be one of the biggest gaming attractions of the season, bringing people together for fun, competition, and big wins.
Event Details:
•Date: 1st to 3rd May 2026
•Time: 12:30 PM to 8:30 PM
•Venue: Lower Ground Level, Sky City Mall, Borivali (East). Mumbai
The highlight of the event is a vibrant 16x16 ft UNO-themed championship arena featuring 4 tables, with 6 players on each table, accommodating up to 24 players per round. Each match will be fast-paced, capped at 20 minutes, making it an action-packed experience for participants and spectators alike. Whether you're a master strategist or an enthusiastic amateur, this is your chance to get in the game.
Guidelines for Participation:
•Shoppers need to purchase any Mattel product worth INR 159 or more from partner outlets like Hamleys, Crossword, or the dedicated UNO kiosk at the mall
•Present your bill at the UNO registration desk
•Get it stamped by the promoter
•Secure your entry into the tournament.
Play & Win Offers:
The stakes are high, with daily prizes worth INR 12,000 up for grabs and a grand cash prize of INR 50,000 awaiting the ultimate winner at the finals. As part of a larger multi-mall showcase, winners from each location will move forward, making every game count.
With exciting gameplay, exclusive UNO merchandise, and more, UNO Tournament 2026 promises to be one of the biggest gaming attractions of the season, bringing people together for fun, competition, and big wins.
Event Details:
•Date: 1st to 3rd May 2026
•Time: 12:30 PM to 8:30 PM
•Venue: Lower Ground Level, Sky City Mall, Borivali (East). Mumbai
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