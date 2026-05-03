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The Integrated Transport Centre conducts field trials of autonomous patrol boats to enhance safety and monitoring in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Friday, 1 May 2026 – In line with its ongoing efforts to advance the smart mobility ecosystem and develop the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the implementation of field trials for a 23-foot autonomous patrol boat. The trials are conducted under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Blue Gulf Group. This step forms part of the Centre’s broader efforts to advance smart mobility in the emirate.
The trials aim to deploy advanced autonomous patrol boats powered by autonomous control technologies to support monitoring operations across waterways, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime. This includes enhancing monitoring and oversight activities within maritime channels, contributing to improved compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and strengthening overall safety within the maritime sector.
This initiative aligns with the maritime sector’s direction towards adopting smart technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the efficiency of monitoring operations, improving the accuracy of monitoring, and supporting operational sustainability across waterways. It also contributes to advancing the development of the autonomous maritime transport ecosystem in the emirate.
The trials further reflect the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and developing a modern regulatory and monitoring framework that supports public safety and enhances operational efficiency. The Centre reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the development of the maritime transport sector in the emirate through the adoption of innovative technological solutions and the strengthening of strategic partnerships, contributing to improved quality of life and enhanced safety.
The trials aim to deploy advanced autonomous patrol boats powered by autonomous control technologies to support monitoring operations across waterways, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime. This includes enhancing monitoring and oversight activities within maritime channels, contributing to improved compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and strengthening overall safety within the maritime sector.
This initiative aligns with the maritime sector’s direction towards adopting smart technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the efficiency of monitoring operations, improving the accuracy of monitoring, and supporting operational sustainability across waterways. It also contributes to advancing the development of the autonomous maritime transport ecosystem in the emirate.
The trials further reflect the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and developing a modern regulatory and monitoring framework that supports public safety and enhances operational efficiency. The Centre reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the development of the maritime transport sector in the emirate through the adoption of innovative technological solutions and the strengthening of strategic partnerships, contributing to improved quality of life and enhanced safety.
ITC Media
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