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Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay Achieves 2 Million Safe Working Man-Hours
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Dubai, UAE, 29th April 2026: Dubai Investments, through its real estate subsidiary Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), has achieved a significant Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) milestone at its flagship Danah Bay development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, recording 2 million safe working man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) across the Residential and Hotel Towers.
The milestone has been achieved while construction continues to progress steadily across key components of the development, reinforcing DIR’s ability to deliver complex, large-scale projects safely, responsibly and in line with planned schedules.
Reaching 2 million safe working man-hours without an LTI during an active phase of construction underscores the effectiveness of DIR’s site governance, risk management protocols and disciplined execution and reflects Dubai Investments’ long standing commitment to embedding safety as a core operational principle across its projects.
Obaid Al Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, said:
“At Dubai Investment Real Estate, safety is not treated as a standalone requirement, but as an enabler of consistent project delivery and long-term value creation. Maintaining rigorous health and safety standards throughout the construction lifecycle is fundamental to how we manage risk, uphold accountability and deliver developments that meet the expectations of our investors, partners and end users.”
Danah Bay is being delivered in phases and comprises residential, hospitality and lifestyle components designed to create a fully integrated beachfront destination on Al Marjan Island. Construction activities are currently focused on the vertical development of the residential tower and the structural advancement of the hotel tower, alongside ongoing building services works and site operations.
In parallel, the villa phase, comprising 189 villas, has achieved 100% construction completion, with partial handover completed across selected villa packages, marking a key delivery milestone. Both landside and breakwater villas are substantially finished, reinforcing overall project momentum as Danah Bay progresses against its planned delivery and handover strategy.
As development continues, Dubai Investments and DIR reaffirm their commitment to sustaining strong HSE performance alongside disciplined project execution, supporting long-term asset value, investor confidence and community wellbeing.
The milestone has been achieved while construction continues to progress steadily across key components of the development, reinforcing DIR’s ability to deliver complex, large-scale projects safely, responsibly and in line with planned schedules.
Reaching 2 million safe working man-hours without an LTI during an active phase of construction underscores the effectiveness of DIR’s site governance, risk management protocols and disciplined execution and reflects Dubai Investments’ long standing commitment to embedding safety as a core operational principle across its projects.
Obaid Al Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, said:
“At Dubai Investment Real Estate, safety is not treated as a standalone requirement, but as an enabler of consistent project delivery and long-term value creation. Maintaining rigorous health and safety standards throughout the construction lifecycle is fundamental to how we manage risk, uphold accountability and deliver developments that meet the expectations of our investors, partners and end users.”
Danah Bay is being delivered in phases and comprises residential, hospitality and lifestyle components designed to create a fully integrated beachfront destination on Al Marjan Island. Construction activities are currently focused on the vertical development of the residential tower and the structural advancement of the hotel tower, alongside ongoing building services works and site operations.
In parallel, the villa phase, comprising 189 villas, has achieved 100% construction completion, with partial handover completed across selected villa packages, marking a key delivery milestone. Both landside and breakwater villas are substantially finished, reinforcing overall project momentum as Danah Bay progresses against its planned delivery and handover strategy.
As development continues, Dubai Investments and DIR reaffirm their commitment to sustaining strong HSE performance alongside disciplined project execution, supporting long-term asset value, investor confidence and community wellbeing.
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