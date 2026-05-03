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Abu Dhabi Real Estate Activity Over Past Eight Weeks
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, 02 May 2026 – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has released market insights covering activity over the past eight weeks, providing greater transparency on recent transaction trends and supporting a clearer understanding of market behaviour.
Residential Unit Sales in the past 8 weeks
March recorded ~2,600 residential unit sales transactions, compared to ~2,700 and ~3,100 transactions in January and February 2026, respectively. April recorded over ~3,200 transactions, exceeding January and February levels.
In value terms, April recorded over AED 13 billion in residential unit sales.
Residential Unit Ready Sales Provide a More Recent Indicator of Underlying Demand
Residential unit sales transactions are driven by off-plan and ready sales. Residential unit ready sales provide the most immediate views of current market activity and offer a more direct read of buyer demand within the period.
Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year. The moderation observed in March was influenced by a combination of Ramadan, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period, weather-related disruptions, and regional dynamics.
In March 2026, ready sales recorded 482 units, with approximately AED 1.2 billion in transaction value, compared to a monthly average of approximately 560 units and AED 1.6 billion in January and February. April recorded 529 units transacted and approximately AED 1.6 billion in sales value, consistent with recent historical norms.
Off-plan Project Launches Continue in Past 8 weeks
Off-plan project launches remained active during the eight-week period, with major project launches including Modon’s Tara Park, Ohana Development’s Manchester City Yas Residences, Aldar’s Yas Park Place, and Sobha City Abu Dhabi. These launches reflect ongoing development activity across the market, with new projects continuing to be introduced over the period and continuous monitoring of off-plan sales registration within the ADREC registry in the coming weeks.
Listing Price Trends
Listing and pricing behaviour across late March and April remained aligned with historical patterns.
In March, the share of listings with price variations increased to approximately 12%, compared to an average of around 8% between October 2025 and January 2026.In April, this varied to approximately 4%, the lowest level recorded since October 2025.
Average across March & April, in line with historical norms, the share of listing prices with no change or that showed price increases was 92%. Only 8% of listings witnessed a variation in asking price, with ~90% of those showing modest asking price variations of less than 10%.
Total Residential Units with Active Leases Continue to Increase
The residential leasing market continued its upward trajectory, with active leased residential units increasing consistently on a weekly basis since the beginning of the year.
In line with trends observed over the past two to three years, growth in active leased units continues at a moderating pace, driven by high occupancy levels.
ADREC continues to publish real estate data and market insights through its official platform providing stakeholders with direct access to transaction indicators and market performance data and supporting a transparent view of market conditions as they evolve.
Residential Unit Sales in the past 8 weeks
March recorded ~2,600 residential unit sales transactions, compared to ~2,700 and ~3,100 transactions in January and February 2026, respectively. April recorded over ~3,200 transactions, exceeding January and February levels.
In value terms, April recorded over AED 13 billion in residential unit sales.
Residential Unit Ready Sales Provide a More Recent Indicator of Underlying Demand
Residential unit sales transactions are driven by off-plan and ready sales. Residential unit ready sales provide the most immediate views of current market activity and offer a more direct read of buyer demand within the period.
Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year. The moderation observed in March was influenced by a combination of Ramadan, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period, weather-related disruptions, and regional dynamics.
In March 2026, ready sales recorded 482 units, with approximately AED 1.2 billion in transaction value, compared to a monthly average of approximately 560 units and AED 1.6 billion in January and February. April recorded 529 units transacted and approximately AED 1.6 billion in sales value, consistent with recent historical norms.
Off-plan Project Launches Continue in Past 8 weeks
Off-plan project launches remained active during the eight-week period, with major project launches including Modon’s Tara Park, Ohana Development’s Manchester City Yas Residences, Aldar’s Yas Park Place, and Sobha City Abu Dhabi. These launches reflect ongoing development activity across the market, with new projects continuing to be introduced over the period and continuous monitoring of off-plan sales registration within the ADREC registry in the coming weeks.
Listing Price Trends
Listing and pricing behaviour across late March and April remained aligned with historical patterns.
In March, the share of listings with price variations increased to approximately 12%, compared to an average of around 8% between October 2025 and January 2026.In April, this varied to approximately 4%, the lowest level recorded since October 2025.
Average across March & April, in line with historical norms, the share of listing prices with no change or that showed price increases was 92%. Only 8% of listings witnessed a variation in asking price, with ~90% of those showing modest asking price variations of less than 10%.
Total Residential Units with Active Leases Continue to Increase
The residential leasing market continued its upward trajectory, with active leased residential units increasing consistently on a weekly basis since the beginning of the year.
In line with trends observed over the past two to three years, growth in active leased units continues at a moderating pace, driven by high occupancy levels.
ADREC continues to publish real estate data and market insights through its official platform providing stakeholders with direct access to transaction indicators and market performance data and supporting a transparent view of market conditions as they evolve.
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