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US Defense Officials Impose Control over Navy Shipbuilding Decisions
(MENAFN) Former Navy Secretary John Phelan has alleged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg exercised strict control over decisions related to submarines and shipbuilding, effectively overriding the Navy’s traditional authority, according to reports citing multiple sources.
Phelan’s objections to the alleged interference were quickly relayed back to Hegseth. In response, Hegseth and Feinberg reportedly argued for the removal of the Navy’s top leadership, a move that was ultimately supported by US President Donald Trump. On April 22, the Pentagon announced the dismissal of one of Hegseth’s remaining political opponents within the department.
The report also suggests that Hegseth has since become more secure in his position, with his influence growing even as several other officials in the Trump administration have recently been removed from their posts, including the Homeland Security Secretary, Attorney General, and Labor Secretary.
However, some officials cautioned that stability inside the administration can change quickly.
One described the situation as unpredictable, likening it to a grizzly bear chasing hikers and noting that survival depends on not being the slowest, adding that Hegseth is currently not in the weakest position.
Phelan’s objections to the alleged interference were quickly relayed back to Hegseth. In response, Hegseth and Feinberg reportedly argued for the removal of the Navy’s top leadership, a move that was ultimately supported by US President Donald Trump. On April 22, the Pentagon announced the dismissal of one of Hegseth’s remaining political opponents within the department.
The report also suggests that Hegseth has since become more secure in his position, with his influence growing even as several other officials in the Trump administration have recently been removed from their posts, including the Homeland Security Secretary, Attorney General, and Labor Secretary.
However, some officials cautioned that stability inside the administration can change quickly.
One described the situation as unpredictable, likening it to a grizzly bear chasing hikers and noting that survival depends on not being the slowest, adding that Hegseth is currently not in the weakest position.
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