403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Expert Raises Alarm Over Growing “Israelization” Trend in Europe
(MENAFN) According to reports, Francesca Albanese has issued a warning about what she described as the “Israelization of Europe,” during remarks delivered at an event in Athens focused on Palestinian solidarity.
As stated by reports, Albanese emphasized that Israel is currently facing serious allegations, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, before major international judicial bodies such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.
During her speech, she said, “Until the Israeli occupation of Palestine -- which is in violation of international law, international court orders and UN Security Council resolutions -- ends, totally and unconditionally, UN member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way,” said Albanese, citing a ruling by the ICJ.
According to reports, she criticized European governments for maintaining various forms of cooperation with Israel, arguing that such ties contradict international legal obligations.
She further stated, “Instead of cutting ties with this, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists, arresting activists, and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is so there are. This is the Israelization of our societies,” she said.
Albanese added: “And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening.”
According to reports, former Greek finance minister Yiannis Varoufakis, who participated in the same event by translating her remarks into Greek, echoed similar concerns. He stated, “you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe.”
Reports also indicate that Albanese addressed a recent incident involving the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla near the Greek island of Crete. Criticizing the actions taken, she said, “I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong.”
As stated by reports, Albanese emphasized that Israel is currently facing serious allegations, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, before major international judicial bodies such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.
During her speech, she said, “Until the Israeli occupation of Palestine -- which is in violation of international law, international court orders and UN Security Council resolutions -- ends, totally and unconditionally, UN member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way,” said Albanese, citing a ruling by the ICJ.
According to reports, she criticized European governments for maintaining various forms of cooperation with Israel, arguing that such ties contradict international legal obligations.
She further stated, “Instead of cutting ties with this, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists, arresting activists, and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is so there are. This is the Israelization of our societies,” she said.
Albanese added: “And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening.”
According to reports, former Greek finance minister Yiannis Varoufakis, who participated in the same event by translating her remarks into Greek, echoed similar concerns. He stated, “you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe.”
Reports also indicate that Albanese addressed a recent incident involving the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla near the Greek island of Crete. Criticizing the actions taken, she said, “I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment