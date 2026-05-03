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Historic All-Turkish Showdown Set for Women’s Champions League Final
(MENAFN) According to reports, two leading clubs from Türkiye—VakifBank and Eczacibasi Dynavit—are scheduled to compete against each other in the final of the CEV Zeren Group Women’s Champions League.
As stated by reports, Eczacibasi Dynavit secured their place in the final after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Italy’s Savino Del Bene in the semifinal round, setting up a decisive clash with VakifBank.
According to reports, the championship match is set to take place at the Ulker Sports and Events Hall, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.
VakifBank enters the final aiming to capture its seventh Champions League title, having previously claimed the trophy in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023. Reports note that the team, guided by head coach Giovanni Guidetti, has advanced through the tournament without suffering a defeat this season.
Meanwhile, Eczacibasi Dynavit is targeting its second title in the competition. According to reports, the team, led by coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli, previously lifted the trophy after winning the Final Four event held in Poland in 2015.
Reports further highlight that this will be the second time the two Turkish sides meet in a Champions League final, following their encounter in the 2022–2023 season, when VakifBank triumphed 3-1 to secure the title.
According to reports, the upcoming match also marks only the second all-Turkish final in the history of the competition.
Additionally, reports indicate that Turkish women’s volleyball has already guaranteed another international club trophy this season, bringing the country’s total to 27. Historically, Turkish teams have collected 26 titles across major competitions, including eight in the Club World Championship, eight in the Champions League, six in the CEV Cup, and four in the CEV Challenge Cup.
As stated by reports, Eczacibasi Dynavit secured their place in the final after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Italy’s Savino Del Bene in the semifinal round, setting up a decisive clash with VakifBank.
According to reports, the championship match is set to take place at the Ulker Sports and Events Hall, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.
VakifBank enters the final aiming to capture its seventh Champions League title, having previously claimed the trophy in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023. Reports note that the team, guided by head coach Giovanni Guidetti, has advanced through the tournament without suffering a defeat this season.
Meanwhile, Eczacibasi Dynavit is targeting its second title in the competition. According to reports, the team, led by coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli, previously lifted the trophy after winning the Final Four event held in Poland in 2015.
Reports further highlight that this will be the second time the two Turkish sides meet in a Champions League final, following their encounter in the 2022–2023 season, when VakifBank triumphed 3-1 to secure the title.
According to reports, the upcoming match also marks only the second all-Turkish final in the history of the competition.
Additionally, reports indicate that Turkish women’s volleyball has already guaranteed another international club trophy this season, bringing the country’s total to 27. Historically, Turkish teams have collected 26 titles across major competitions, including eight in the Club World Championship, eight in the Champions League, six in the CEV Cup, and four in the CEV Challenge Cup.
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