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"No Hajj Without a Permit": Saudi Ministry Reinforces Measures to Protect Pilgrim Rights
(MENAFN- Epress release) RIYADH, April 29, 2026 — The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reaffirmed that the strict enforcement of the "No Hajj Without a Permit" policy is rooted in its commitment to protecting the rights of authorized pilgrims. This mandate ensures that all guests of the Holy Sites receive the high-quality services they deserve.
The Ministry explained that unauthorized individuals create overcrowding and strain public facilities, which negatively impacts the efficiency of the entire service ecosystem. Officials emphasized that violating Hajj regulations subjects offenders to legal accountability and formal penalties.
Furthermore, the Ministry warned against misleading advertisements on social media platforms promoting illegal Hajj services. To ensure global compliance, the Ministry is coordinating with Hajj affairs offices worldwide to raise awareness and confirm that pilgrims understand that obtaining an official permit is a mandatory requirement for entry.
The Ministry concluded by noting that adherence to these regulations serves the collective interest and fosters a serene spiritual environment, allowing pilgrims to focus on their rituals with peace of mind.
The Ministry explained that unauthorized individuals create overcrowding and strain public facilities, which negatively impacts the efficiency of the entire service ecosystem. Officials emphasized that violating Hajj regulations subjects offenders to legal accountability and formal penalties.
Furthermore, the Ministry warned against misleading advertisements on social media platforms promoting illegal Hajj services. To ensure global compliance, the Ministry is coordinating with Hajj affairs offices worldwide to raise awareness and confirm that pilgrims understand that obtaining an official permit is a mandatory requirement for entry.
The Ministry concluded by noting that adherence to these regulations serves the collective interest and fosters a serene spiritual environment, allowing pilgrims to focus on their rituals with peace of mind.
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