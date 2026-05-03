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Streamlined Movement and Peace of Mind: The Strategic Role of the Hajj Permit
(MENAFN- Epress release) RIYADH, April 30, 2026 — The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has underscored that Hajj permits are a vital guarantee for achieving a smooth flow of movement within the Holy Sites. These permits are essential for enabling pilgrims to perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.
According to the Ministry, the permitting system ensures a fair and orderly distribution of pilgrims across designated camps and locations, preventing overcrowding and maintaining balance amid the massive influx.
Compliance with these regulations reflects a high level of civic responsibility that enhances the safety and security of all participants. Conversely, violations disrupt operational plans and diminish the quality of field services.
The Ministry has cautioned against unlicensed campaigns that exploit the emotions of prospective pilgrims and confirmed ongoing international coordination to ensure that instructional messages reach pilgrims in their home countries.
Officials called on all pilgrims to adhere to the permitting system, noting that collective cooperation is the key to a successful and safe Hajj season.
According to the Ministry, the permitting system ensures a fair and orderly distribution of pilgrims across designated camps and locations, preventing overcrowding and maintaining balance amid the massive influx.
Compliance with these regulations reflects a high level of civic responsibility that enhances the safety and security of all participants. Conversely, violations disrupt operational plans and diminish the quality of field services.
The Ministry has cautioned against unlicensed campaigns that exploit the emotions of prospective pilgrims and confirmed ongoing international coordination to ensure that instructional messages reach pilgrims in their home countries.
Officials called on all pilgrims to adhere to the permitting system, noting that collective cooperation is the key to a successful and safe Hajj season.
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