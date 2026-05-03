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Carlson Alleges Trump Was Influenced by Netanyahu During Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) According to reports, American commentator Tucker Carlson claimed that US President Donald Trump did not act independently during the Iran conflict, alleging that his decisions were heavily influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In an interview, Carlson stated that in the course of the war with Iran, “Trump was more a hostage than a sovereign decision-maker,” claiming that the US president “was doing this against his will.”
When pressed on who he believed exerted such control, Carlson responded, “By Benjamin Netanyahu and by his many advocates in the United States. And we know that not simply because Trump started the war on Feb. 28, but because he couldn’t get out of it.”
According to reports, Carlson further argued that developments following the announced ceasefire pointed to this dynamic. He said that shortly after Trump declared a truce on April 8, “Israel publicly, in a way that was designed to get the attention of everyone, including the Iranians, starts killing civilians in Lebanon.”
He contended that such actions were intended to “end any talk of a negotiated settlement, to keep this going until Iran was destroyed and chaotic, which is the Israeli goal.”
Carlson continued his criticism by saying, “Trump said, I want a negotiated settlement. Israel stopped the settlement. Trump refused to even criticize Netanyahu in public. Are you joking? That’s slavery. That is total control of one man by another,” said Carlson.
As stated by reports, Carlson had previously been a strong supporter of Trump. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, he characterized Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt during the campaign as “divine intervention,” suggesting that it reflected a larger purpose.
In an interview, Carlson stated that in the course of the war with Iran, “Trump was more a hostage than a sovereign decision-maker,” claiming that the US president “was doing this against his will.”
When pressed on who he believed exerted such control, Carlson responded, “By Benjamin Netanyahu and by his many advocates in the United States. And we know that not simply because Trump started the war on Feb. 28, but because he couldn’t get out of it.”
According to reports, Carlson further argued that developments following the announced ceasefire pointed to this dynamic. He said that shortly after Trump declared a truce on April 8, “Israel publicly, in a way that was designed to get the attention of everyone, including the Iranians, starts killing civilians in Lebanon.”
He contended that such actions were intended to “end any talk of a negotiated settlement, to keep this going until Iran was destroyed and chaotic, which is the Israeli goal.”
Carlson continued his criticism by saying, “Trump said, I want a negotiated settlement. Israel stopped the settlement. Trump refused to even criticize Netanyahu in public. Are you joking? That’s slavery. That is total control of one man by another,” said Carlson.
As stated by reports, Carlson had previously been a strong supporter of Trump. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, he characterized Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt during the campaign as “divine intervention,” suggesting that it reflected a larger purpose.
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